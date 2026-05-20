Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) Stock Price Up 6.6% - What's Next?

Shares of Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:LSCC - Get Free Report) rose 6.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $132.88 and last traded at $132.3910. Approximately 409,918 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 2,055,480 shares. The stock had previously closed at $124.24.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $118.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lattice Semiconductor presently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $129.07.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Lattice Semiconductor

Lattice Semiconductor Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $106.89 and a 200-day moving average of $89.50. The stock has a market cap of $18.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 949.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.76.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 8.48% and a net margin of 3.46%.The firm had revenue of $170.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. Lattice Semiconductor's revenue was up 42.2% on a year-over-year basis. Lattice Semiconductor has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.420-0.460 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lattice Semiconductor Corporation will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Lattice Semiconductor

In other news, SVP Pravin Desale sold 2,366 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.41, for a total value of $218,642.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 80,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,469,130.66. This trade represents a 2.84% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Elizabeth M. Schwarting sold 3,200 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.53, for a total value of $398,496.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 6,636 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $826,381.08. This represents a 32.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 29,995 shares of company stock valued at $2,886,140 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.62% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lattice Semiconductor

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 1.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,986,677 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $1,098,823,000 after purchasing an additional 189,147 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 177.3% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,076,616 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $445,538,000 after purchasing an additional 3,885,482 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 3.6% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,872,084 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $357,221,000 after purchasing an additional 169,790 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 1.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,852,380 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $237,718,000 after purchasing an additional 85,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 66.4% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,597,217 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $337,068,000 after purchasing an additional 1,834,440 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.08% of the company's stock.

About Lattice Semiconductor

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation is a U.S.-based semiconductor company specializing in low-power, small-footprint programmable logic devices. The company's product portfolio centers on field-programmable gate arrays (FPGAs), programmable logic devices (PLDs) and related intellectual property cores that enable customers to implement custom digital functions in applications where energy efficiency and compact size are critical. Lattice's solutions are widely used to accelerate edge computing, support video and sensor interfaces, and provide flexible I/O connectivity across a variety of end markets.

The company offers a range of FPGA families, including the iCE40 series for ultra-low power mobile and consumer applications, the MachXO series for embedded control and security, and the ECP5 series for midrange performance in communications, industrial automation and automotive domains.

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