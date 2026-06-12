Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) SVP Pravin Desale Sells 2,039 Shares

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:LSCC - Get Free Report) SVP Pravin Desale sold 2,039 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.89, for a total transaction of $291,352.71. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 73,519 shares in the company, valued at $10,505,129.91. This trade represents a 2.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards.

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Lattice Semiconductor Stock Performance

Shares of LSCC stock traded up $1.67 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $144.53. 1,417,872 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,076,906. Lattice Semiconductor Corporation has a 12 month low of $46.43 and a 12 month high of $155.82. The company has a market cap of $19.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,032.43, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.79. The company's 50 day moving average price is $124.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.86.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.05. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 8.48%. The company had revenue of $170.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. Lattice Semiconductor's revenue was up 42.2% on a year-over-year basis. Lattice Semiconductor has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.420-0.460 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lattice Semiconductor Corporation will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Lattice Semiconductor

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 3.7% during the first quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,335 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 23,000 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $1,692,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 12,466 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $917,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 38.6% in the 1st quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 513 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 46.5% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 476 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.08% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on LSCC shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, June 6th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $105.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $130.86.

Read Our Latest Research Report on LSCC

Lattice Semiconductor Company Profile

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation is a U.S.-based semiconductor company specializing in low-power, small-footprint programmable logic devices. The company's product portfolio centers on field-programmable gate arrays (FPGAs), programmable logic devices (PLDs) and related intellectual property cores that enable customers to implement custom digital functions in applications where energy efficiency and compact size are critical. Lattice's solutions are widely used to accelerate edge computing, support video and sensor interfaces, and provide flexible I/O connectivity across a variety of end markets.

The company offers a range of FPGA families, including the iCE40 series for ultra-low power mobile and consumer applications, the MachXO series for embedded control and security, and the ECP5 series for midrange performance in communications, industrial automation and automotive domains.

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