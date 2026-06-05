Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) SVP Tracy Ann Feanny Sells 2,740 Shares

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:LSCC - Get Free Report) SVP Tracy Ann Feanny sold 2,740 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.84, for a total transaction of $416,041.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 63,084 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $9,578,674.56. This represents a 4.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Tracy Ann Feanny also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 9th, Tracy Ann Feanny sold 1,381 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.63, for a total transaction of $125,160.03.

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Lattice Semiconductor Trading Down 7.4%

LSCC stock traded down $11.30 on Friday, hitting $140.62. 277,413 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,057,316. Lattice Semiconductor Corporation has a 1-year low of $46.43 and a 1-year high of $155.82. The stock has a market cap of $19.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,002.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $120.18 and a 200-day moving average of $96.27.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 8.48%. The business had revenue of $170.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 42.2% on a year-over-year basis. Lattice Semiconductor has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.420-0.460 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lattice Semiconductor Corporation will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lattice Semiconductor

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi lifted its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 102,525 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $9,510,000 after buying an additional 5,831 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 158,438 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $14,697,000 after buying an additional 28,523 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 385.6% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 31,447 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $2,917,000 after buying an additional 24,971 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 94,280 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $8,745,000 after buying an additional 4,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 64,615 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $5,994,000 after buying an additional 9,112 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.08% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LSCC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $130.86.

View Our Latest Research Report on Lattice Semiconductor

Lattice Semiconductor Company Profile

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation is a U.S.-based semiconductor company specializing in low-power, small-footprint programmable logic devices. The company's product portfolio centers on field-programmable gate arrays (FPGAs), programmable logic devices (PLDs) and related intellectual property cores that enable customers to implement custom digital functions in applications where energy efficiency and compact size are critical. Lattice's solutions are widely used to accelerate edge computing, support video and sensor interfaces, and provide flexible I/O connectivity across a variety of end markets.

The company offers a range of FPGA families, including the iCE40 series for ultra-low power mobile and consumer applications, the MachXO series for embedded control and security, and the ECP5 series for midrange performance in communications, industrial automation and automotive domains.

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