Laura Flowerdew Sells 1,119 Shares of Pennon Group (LON:PNN) Stock

Pennon Group Plc (LON:PNN - Get Free Report) insider Laura Flowerdew sold 1,119 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 493, for a total value of £5,516.67.

Laura Flowerdew also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 19th, Laura Flowerdew purchased 32 shares of Pennon Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 462 per share, for a total transaction of £147.84.

On Tuesday, May 19th, Laura Flowerdew purchased 30 shares of Pennon Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 508 per share, with a total value of £152.40.

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Pennon Group Price Performance

PNN opened at GBX 487.40 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 492.55 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 529.02. Pennon Group Plc has a 52-week low of GBX 439.40 and a 52-week high of GBX 605. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 347.81. The stock has a market cap of £2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.25, a PEG ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 0.56.

Pennon Group (LON:PNN - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 10th. The company reported GBX 28.30 earnings per share for the quarter. Pennon Group had a return on equity of 6.61% and a net margin of 7.09%.The business had revenue of GBX 129.14 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pennon Group Plc will post 1.0402417 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reiterated a "buy" rating and set a GBX 650 price objective on shares of Pennon Group in a report on Friday, June 5th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a "hold" rating and issued a GBX 590 target price on shares of Pennon Group in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Pennon Group from GBX 565 to GBX 615 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Pennon Group from GBX 620 to GBX 550 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Pennon Group from GBX 6,560 to GBX 5,520 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of GBX 1,432.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on PNN

About Pennon Group

At the top end of the FTSE 250, Pennon is an infrastructure group, focused on the UK water market is one of only three listed water companies in the UK. Operating in a stable regulatory environment with a positive outlook, we are focused on long-term sustainable growth, through disciplined capital allocation, organic and acquisitive. Our 25-year rolling licence provides predictable index-linked growth and visibility over future revenues. We provide clean and wastewater services through our businesses across the Great South West.

Further Reading

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