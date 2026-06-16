Laura Miele Sells 2,500 Shares of Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) Stock

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA - Get Free Report) insider Laura Miele sold 2,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.10, for a total value of $507,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 73,513 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $14,930,490.30. This represents a 3.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Laura Miele also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 15th, Laura Miele sold 2,500 shares of Electronic Arts stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.54, for a total value of $501,350.00.

On Wednesday, April 15th, Laura Miele sold 2,500 shares of Electronic Arts stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.21, for a total value of $508,025.00.

Get Electronic Arts alerts: Sign Up

Electronic Arts Stock Down 0.0%

NASDAQ EA traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $203.02. The company's stock had a trading volume of 927,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,771,090. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52 week low of $146.97 and a 52 week high of $204.88. The company has a market capitalization of $50.91 billion, a PE ratio of 58.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $202.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $202.38.

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 27th will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 27th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. Electronic Arts's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.78%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on EA shares. Argus cut shares of Electronic Arts from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Electronic Arts from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Electronic Arts to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, June 6th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $202.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $196.64.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Electronic Arts this week:

Institutional Trading of Electronic Arts

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Electronic Arts by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,773,086 shares of the game software company's stock worth $5,879,205,000 after purchasing an additional 485,030 shares during the last quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 128.1% during the fourth quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 10,950,000 shares of the game software company's stock valued at $2,237,414,000 after acquiring an additional 6,150,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,764,572 shares of the game software company's stock valued at $1,382,030,000 after acquiring an additional 143,195 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 8.9% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,591,869 shares of the game software company's stock valued at $926,194,000 after acquiring an additional 374,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 4.9% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,314,962 shares of the game software company's stock valued at $870,328,000 after acquiring an additional 202,657 shares during the last quarter. 90.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc NASDAQ: EA is a global interactive entertainment company headquartered in Redwood City, California. Founded in 1982 by Trip Hawkins, EA develops, publishes and distributes video games and related content for a variety of platforms, including consoles, personal computers and mobile devices. The company combines in-house development, partnerships and studio acquisitions to create and maintain a portfolio of entertainment properties and live-service experiences for players worldwide.

EA's product lineup spans several well-known franchises and genres.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Electronic Arts, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Electronic Arts wasn't on the list.

While Electronic Arts currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here