Laureate Education (LAUR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR - Get Free Report) is projected to announce its Q1 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, April 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.2426) per share and revenue of $264.9760 million for the quarter. Laureate Education has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.950-2.030 EPS. Individuals may visit the the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, April 30, 2026 at 8:30 AM ET.

Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 19th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.76. The firm had revenue of $541.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $527.10 million. Laureate Education had a return on equity of 23.50% and a net margin of 16.55%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. On average, analysts expect Laureate Education to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Laureate Education Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of Laureate Education stock opened at $33.48 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.73. The company has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Laureate Education has a 1 year low of $19.27 and a 1 year high of $37.91.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded Laureate Education from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, February 14th. UBS Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Laureate Education in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Weiss Ratings raised Laureate Education from a "buy (b+)" rating to a "buy (a-)" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Zacks Research raised Laureate Education from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Laureate Education from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Laureate Education currently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $39.63.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on LAUR

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mcguire Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Laureate Education during the 4th quarter valued at about $100,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Laureate Education by 53.9% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 15,999 shares of the company's stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 5,602 shares during the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Laureate Education by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 181,141 shares of the company's stock valued at $6,099,000 after acquiring an additional 12,924 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Laureate Education during the 4th quarter valued at about $237,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Laureate Education during the 4th quarter valued at about $376,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.27% of the company's stock.

Laureate Education Company Profile

Laureate Education, Inc NASDAQ: LAUR is a leading global network of higher education institutions dedicated to providing undergraduate, graduate and certificate programs to a diverse student body. The company designs and delivers academic offerings through a combination of campus-based and online platforms, focusing on fields such as business, health sciences, engineering, education and hospitality management. By aligning its curriculum with regional workforce needs, Laureate aims to equip students with practical skills and industry insights that support career advancement and lifelong learning.

Through its network, Laureate operates a broad portfolio of universities and colleges, including both longstanding campus institutions and digitally native programs.

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