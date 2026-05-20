Laurie Tolson Sells 4,921 Shares of Delek US (NYSE:DK) Stock

Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK - Get Free Report) Director Laurie Tolson sold 4,921 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total transaction of $227,842.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 18,226 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $843,863.80. This trade represents a 21.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Get Delek US alerts: Sign Up

Delek US Stock Performance

DK traded down $0.94 on Wednesday, hitting $44.60. The company's stock had a trading volume of 1,222,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,382,771. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $43.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.54. The firm has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.63. Delek US Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.56 and a 12 month high of $49.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.51.

Delek US (NYSE:DK - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.42) by $1.50. Delek US had a negative net margin of 0.48% and a positive return on equity of 22.90%. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($2.32) EPS. Delek US's revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Delek US Holdings, Inc. will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

Delek US Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 1st were paid a $0.255 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 1st. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%. Delek US's dividend payout ratio is currently -112.09%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on DK. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Delek US from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Delek US from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and increased their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, April 10th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Delek US from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Delek US from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut shares of Delek US from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $44.23.

Read Our Latest Report on DK

Institutional Trading of Delek US

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Delek US by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 27,164 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $805,000 after buying an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Delek US by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 22,048 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd raised its position in Delek US by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 2,259 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its position in Delek US by 95.6% in the 4th quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 884 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in Delek US by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 23,244 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.01% of the company's stock.

About Delek US

Delek US Holdings, Inc NYSE: DK is an independent downstream energy company engaged in the refining, logistics, and marketing of petroleum products. Headquartered in Brentwood, Tennessee, the company operates a network of inland refineries, storage terminals and pipelines, and convenience store locations. Delek US focuses on converting crude oil into a variety of finished products, including gasoline, diesel, jet fuel, asphalt and renewable fuels, serving wholesale and retail customers across the United States.

In its refining segment, Delek US owns and operates four inland refineries located in Texas and Arkansas.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Delek US, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Delek US wasn't on the list.

While Delek US currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here