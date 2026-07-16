Lazard (LAZ) Expected to Release Earnings on Thursday

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ - Get Free Report) is projected to announce its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, July 23rd. Analysts expect the company to post earnings of $0.3382 per share and revenue of $736.2880 million for the quarter. Parties can check the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, July 23, 2026 at 8:00 AM ET.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The asset manager reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $672.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $707.42 million. Lazard had a return on equity of 29.30% and a net margin of 8.47%.Lazard's quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. On average, analysts expect Lazard to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Lazard Price Performance

Lazard stock opened at $45.08 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.82, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.43. Lazard has a 1 year low of $38.67 and a 1 year high of $58.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.64 and a 200-day moving average of $47.06. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

Lazard Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 11th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.4%. Lazard's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.05%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Lazard by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,807,320 shares of the asset manager's stock worth $427,685,000 after buying an additional 1,047,869 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Lazard during the second quarter worth about $34,305,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Lazard in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $18,201,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Lazard by 1,065.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 347,564 shares of the asset manager's stock valued at $18,334,000 after buying an additional 317,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Lazard in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,573,000. Institutional investors own 54.80% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citizens Jmp decreased their price objective on shares of Lazard from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a "market outperform" rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 10th. Citigroup reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Lazard in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Lazard from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Lazard from $53.00 to $47.00 and set an "underweight" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on Lazard from $49.00 to $44.00 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lazard presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $51.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Lazard

About Lazard

Lazard Ltd. NYSE: LAZ is a leading global financial advisory and asset management firm, offering a comprehensive suite of services to corporations, governments and individuals. Founded in 1848, Lazard has built a reputation for providing independent advice and innovative solutions in complex financial transactions. The firm is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol LAZ and maintains its headquarters in Hamilton, Bermuda.

In its Financial Advisory segment, Lazard assists clients with mergers and acquisitions, restructurings, capital structure optimization and strategic planning.

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