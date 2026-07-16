L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average - What's Next?

L.B. Foster Company (NASDAQ:FSTR - Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $33.95 and traded as high as $42.66. L.B. Foster shares last traded at $41.51, with a volume of 76,642 shares.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FSTR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised L.B. Foster from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Zacks Research lowered L.B. Foster from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded L.B. Foster from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $32.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on L.B. Foster

L.B. Foster Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.63 and a 200-day moving average of $33.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $434.15 million, a P/E ratio of 40.30 and a beta of 1.14.

L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.36. L.B. Foster had a return on equity of 6.36% and a net margin of 1.98%.The business had revenue of $121.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.30 million. As a group, analysts predict that L.B. Foster Company will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On L.B. Foster

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FSTR. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in L.B. Foster by 356.7% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,466 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of L.B. Foster in the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of L.B. Foster by 189.5% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,131 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of L.B. Foster during the second quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in L.B. Foster by 469.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 5,765 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 4,752 shares during the period. 80.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

L.B. Foster Company Profile

L.B. Foster Company is a diversified infrastructure solutions provider offering products and services to the transportation, energy, and construction markets. Founded in 1902 and headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, the company has built a reputation for delivering specialty materials and engineering solutions that support critical infrastructure projects across various industries.

The company's operations are organized into three primary segments: Rail Products & Services, Construction Products, and Tubular & Energy Products.

Further Reading

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