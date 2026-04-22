LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) Lowered to "Hold" Rating by Zacks Research

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII - Get Free Report) was downgraded by Zacks Research from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report released on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

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A number of other research firms also recently commented on LCII. BMO Capital Markets restated a "market perform" rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of LCI Industries in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of LCI Industries in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on LCI Industries in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. They set a "buy" rating and a $152.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of LCI Industries from $147.00 to $135.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $150.00 price target on shares of LCI Industries in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LCI Industries presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $154.29.

Check Out Our Latest Report on LCI Industries

LCI Industries Trading Down 0.1%

LCII stock opened at $121.28 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.06 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.33. LCI Industries has a 52 week low of $75.41 and a 52 week high of $159.66.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $932.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $913.04 million. LCI Industries had a return on equity of 13.55% and a net margin of 4.57%.During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. LCI Industries has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.250-9.25 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that LCI Industries will post 8.78 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at LCI Industries

In other LCI Industries news, insider Jamie Schnur sold 10,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.66, for a total value of $1,446,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 19,420 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,809,297.20. This represents a 33.99% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ryan Richard Smith sold 20,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.81, for a total transaction of $2,956,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 10,092 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,491,698.52. The trade was a 66.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 90,000 shares of company stock valued at $13,137,900 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.30% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LCI Industries

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in LCI Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,316,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in LCI Industries by 228.3% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 847 shares of the company's stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in LCI Industries by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,334 shares of the company's stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in LCI Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,581,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in LCI Industries by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 126,775 shares of the company's stock valued at $15,383,000 after buying an additional 24,526 shares during the last quarter. 99.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About LCI Industries

LCI Industries is a publicly traded manufacturer specializing in engineered components and systems for the recreation vehicle (RV), marine and housing industries. The company develops and supplies a diverse range of products designed to enhance comfort, convenience and functionality in mobile and leisure applications. LCI Industries serves original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and aftermarket customers throughout North America.

The company’s core offerings include power conversion and control systems, slideout mechanisms, entry and docking products, seating and furniture solutions, as well as window and door assemblies.

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