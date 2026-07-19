LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) Receives Average Recommendation of "Hold" from Brokerages

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII - Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of "Hold" from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $142.7143.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LCII shares. Truist Financial decreased their target price on LCI Industries from $135.00 to $114.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Robert W. Baird set a $140.00 price target on shares of LCI Industries in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of LCI Industries from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of LCI Industries in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. They set a "buy" rating and a $152.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Roth Capital raised shares of LCI Industries from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $164.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th.

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LCI Industries Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LCII opened at $108.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 13.29 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $102.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.65. LCI Industries has a twelve month low of $84.33 and a twelve month high of $159.66.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. LCI Industries had a return on equity of 14.03% and a net margin of 4.84%.LCI Industries's revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.19 earnings per share. LCI Industries has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.750-9.250 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that LCI Industries will post 8.71 EPS for the current year.

LCI Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th were paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 29th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.3%. LCI Industries's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.51%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LCI Industries

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of LCI Industries by 21,741.0% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 136,288 shares of the company's stock worth $16,537,000 after acquiring an additional 135,664 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL purchased a new stake in LCI Industries in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,440,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH bought a new stake in LCI Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,142,000. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in LCI Industries by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 194,833 shares of the company's stock valued at $23,641,000 after purchasing an additional 23,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in LCI Industries by 8,419.2% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 739,129 shares of the company's stock valued at $89,686,000 after purchasing an additional 730,453 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.71% of the company's stock.

About LCI Industries

LCI Industries is a publicly traded manufacturer specializing in engineered components and systems for the recreation vehicle (RV), marine and housing industries. The company develops and supplies a diverse range of products designed to enhance comfort, convenience and functionality in mobile and leisure applications. LCI Industries serves original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and aftermarket customers throughout North America.

The company’s core offerings include power conversion and control systems, slideout mechanisms, entry and docking products, seating and furniture solutions, as well as window and door assemblies.

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