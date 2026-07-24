Lear (LEA) Expected to Post Earnings on Friday

Lear (NYSE:LEA - Get Free Report) is expected to be announcing its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Friday, July 31st. Analysts expect Lear to announce earnings of $3.96 per share and revenue of $6.1465 billion for the quarter. Investors can check the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Friday, July 31, 2026 at 9:00 AM ET.

Lear (NYSE:LEA - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The auto parts company reported $3.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.51 by $0.36. Lear had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 2.25%.The business had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.84 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.12 EPS. Lear's revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Lear to post $15 EPS for the current fiscal year and $17 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Lear Trading Down 0.7%

NYSE LEA opened at $142.63 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.15 billion, a PE ratio of 14.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.25. The business's 50-day moving average price is $138.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Lear has a 12 month low of $91.67 and a 12 month high of $150.33.

Lear Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 3rd were given a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 3rd. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. Lear's payout ratio is 30.80%.

Insider Activity at Lear

In other news, SVP Nicholas Jon Roelli sold 2,336 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.38, for a total value of $330,263.68. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 2,339 shares in the company, valued at $330,687.82. This trade represents a 49.97% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Conrad L. Mallett, Jr. sold 190 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.34, for a total value of $26,854.60. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 1,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $237,875.22. This trade represents a 10.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 62,026 shares of company stock worth $8,498,248 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.02% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lear

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Lear by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,835,802 shares of the auto parts company's stock valued at $324,990,000 after buying an additional 51,692 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in Lear by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,830,466 shares of the auto parts company's stock valued at $212,938,000 after purchasing an additional 5,409 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in Lear by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 791,293 shares of the auto parts company's stock valued at $90,682,000 after purchasing an additional 57,206 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Lear by 34.1% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 789,745 shares of the auto parts company's stock worth $90,505,000 after purchasing an additional 200,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse de depot et placement du Quebec increased its holdings in Lear by 75.2% during the 4th quarter. Caisse de depot et placement du Quebec now owns 713,881 shares of the auto parts company's stock worth $81,811,000 after purchasing an additional 306,528 shares in the last quarter. 97.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Key Stories Impacting Lear

Here are the key news stories impacting Lear this week:

Positive Sentiment: Several recent pieces argued that Lear is a strong value stock and may be undervalued versus peers, potentially drawing in bargain-focused investors. Why Lear (LEA) is a Top Value Stock for the Long-Term

Several recent pieces argued that Lear is a strong value stock and may be undervalued versus peers, potentially drawing in bargain-focused investors. Positive Sentiment: Another Zacks note compared Lear with Modine and suggested investors are evaluating LEA as the better value opportunity, which may bolster relative-strength sentiment. LEA or MOD: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now?

Another Zacks note compared Lear with Modine and suggested investors are evaluating LEA as the better value opportunity, which may bolster relative-strength sentiment. Positive Sentiment: An MSN repost also described Lear as a top value stock for the long term, reinforcing the broader valuation narrative around LEA. Why Lear (LEA) is a top value stock for the long term

An MSN repost also described Lear as a top value stock for the long term, reinforcing the broader valuation narrative around LEA. Neutral Sentiment: Broader market articles about tech selling off, AI, and education-related topics do not appear directly tied to Lear’s fundamentals or near-term outlook.

Broader market articles about tech selling off, AI, and education-related topics do not appear directly tied to Lear’s fundamentals or near-term outlook. Neutral Sentiment: No major new company-specific earnings, guidance, or deal announcements were included in the latest articles.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LEA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Lear from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Lear from $177.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on Lear from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. UBS Group cut their target price on Lear from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $130.00 target price on Lear in a report on Monday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lear presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $144.62.

Check Out Our Latest Report on LEA

Lear Company Profile

Lear Corporation NYSE: LEA is a global supplier of automotive seating and electrical distribution systems. The company designs, engineers and manufactures complete seat systems, seat components and power solutions for major vehicle manufacturers. Its electrical business delivers modules and components for battery management, infotainment, body and safety electronics, as well as advanced connectivity and electrification solutions.

The seating division develops lightweight, ergonomic seat structures, trim and mechanisms that address comfort, safety and environmental targets.

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