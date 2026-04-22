Leerink Partners Issues Positive Forecast for Definium Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DFTX) Stock Price

Definium Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DFTX - Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at Leerink Partners from $23.00 to $30.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an "outperform" rating on the stock. Leerink Partners' price target points to a potential upside of 30.15% from the stock's current price.

DFTX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an "overweight" rating on shares of Definium Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Definium Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, April 10th. They set an "overweight" rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus set a $30.00 price target on Definium Therapeutics and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Definium Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Definium Therapeutics from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $36.85.

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Definium Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of DFTX traded down $0.79 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.05. 483,700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,866,168. The company has a current ratio of 6.29, a quick ratio of 6.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.82 and a beta of 2.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.89 and a 200 day moving average of $15.36. Definium Therapeutics has a one year low of $5.99 and a one year high of $26.25.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Definium Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commodore Capital LP grew its position in shares of Definium Therapeutics by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 5,000,000 shares of the company's stock worth $32,450,000 after buying an additional 475,000 shares during the period. Orbimed Advisors LLC bought a new position in Definium Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,337,000. Rosalind Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Definium Therapeutics by 78.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rosalind Advisors Inc. now owns 750,000 shares of the company's stock worth $8,842,000 after acquiring an additional 330,000 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in Definium Therapeutics by 424.9% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 296,443 shares of the company's stock worth $3,495,000 after acquiring an additional 239,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Definium Therapeutics by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,012,874 shares of the company's stock worth $23,732,000 after acquiring an additional 198,878 shares during the last quarter. 27.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Definium Therapeutics Company Profile

Definium Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel products to treat brain health disorders. The company's lead product candidates include MM120, which is in phase 3 for the treatment of generalized anxiety disorder and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder; and DT402, a R-enantiomer of 3,4-methylenedioxymethamphetamine, which is in phase 2a clinical trials for the treatment of core symptoms of autism spectrum disorder. The company was formerly known as Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc and changed its name to Definium Therapeutics, Inc in January 2026.

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