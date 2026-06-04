Leerink Partners Lowers Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) Price Target to $104.00

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT - Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by research analysts at Leerink Partners from $117.00 to $104.00 in a report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an "outperform" rating on the medical technology company's stock. Leerink Partners' target price would suggest a potential upside of 33.19% from the stock's current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Medtronic from $93.00 to $85.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Argus cut their price objective on Medtronic from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Evercore set a $106.00 price objective on Medtronic and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Medtronic from $105.00 to $91.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on Medtronic from $103.00 to $95.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $101.67.

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Medtronic Trading Up 5.9%

Shares of NYSE:MDT opened at $78.09 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $81.67 and a 200 day moving average of $92.21. The company has a market cap of $100.25 billion, a PE ratio of 21.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Medtronic has a 12-month low of $73.31 and a 12-month high of $106.33.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 3rd. The medical technology company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $9.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.62 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.82% and a net margin of 13.00%.The firm's revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.62 EPS. Medtronic has set its FY 2027 guidance at 5.900-6.000 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Medtronic will post 5.54 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDT. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in Medtronic by 2.6% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,234,550 shares of the medical technology company's stock worth $117,579,000 after acquiring an additional 31,314 shares during the last quarter. CSM Advisors LLC increased its stake in Medtronic by 13.2% during the third quarter. CSM Advisors LLC now owns 285,260 shares of the medical technology company's stock worth $27,169,000 after acquiring an additional 33,167 shares during the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Medtronic by 164.8% during the third quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 24,204 shares of the medical technology company's stock worth $2,305,000 after acquiring an additional 15,062 shares during the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Medtronic by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 195,216 shares of the medical technology company's stock worth $18,752,000 after acquiring an additional 25,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Medtronic by 17.8% during the third quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 87,313 shares of the medical technology company's stock worth $8,316,000 after acquiring an additional 13,177 shares during the last quarter. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Medtronic News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Medtronic this week:

Positive Sentiment: Medtronic topped Q4 expectations with revenue of $9.81 billion and adjusted EPS of $1.55, supported by strong demand in cardiovascular devices and standout growth in Cardiac Ablation Solutions, which jumped 78% globally. Article Title

Medtronic topped Q4 expectations with revenue of $9.81 billion and adjusted EPS of $1.55, supported by strong demand in cardiovascular devices and standout growth in Cardiac Ablation Solutions, which jumped 78% globally. Positive Sentiment: Management said FY2026 delivered Medtronic’s strongest annual revenue growth in 10 years, while FY2027 guidance calls for 6.75% to 7.25% organic revenue growth and EPS of $5.90 to $6.00, reinforcing the company’s growth outlook. Article Title

Management said FY2026 delivered Medtronic’s strongest annual revenue growth in 10 years, while FY2027 guidance calls for 6.75% to 7.25% organic revenue growth and EPS of $5.90 to $6.00, reinforcing the company’s growth outlook. Positive Sentiment: Medtronic also raised its quarterly dividend to $0.72 per share, a signal of confidence in cash flow and shareholder returns. Article Title

Medtronic also raised its quarterly dividend to $0.72 per share, a signal of confidence in cash flow and shareholder returns. Positive Sentiment: The company highlighted momentum in its Hugo robotic surgery platform and new strategic investments in cardiac ablation technologies, which could support longer-term growth and product expansion. Article Title

The company highlighted momentum in its Hugo robotic surgery platform and new strategic investments in cardiac ablation technologies, which could support longer-term growth and product expansion. Neutral Sentiment: Wall Street reacted positively even though some investors remain focused on tariff pressures, margin headwinds, and FY2027 EPS guidance that came in slightly below the consensus estimate. Article Title

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc is a global medical technology company that develops and manufactures a broad range of therapeutic devices and health care solutions. Headquartered legally in Ireland with principal operational offices in the United States, the company markets products to hospitals, physicians and health systems worldwide and has grown from its founding in 1949 into one of the largest medical-device manufacturers serving global health-care markets.

Medtronic's offerings span several clinical areas, including cardiac rhythm and heart failure (pacemakers, implantable cardioverter‑defibrillators and related cardiac therapies), minimally invasive and surgical technologies (laparoscopic and advanced energy devices, visualization systems and surgical innovations), restorative therapies (spine and orthopedics, neuromodulation and neurovascular treatments) and diabetes management (insulin-delivery systems and glucose monitoring solutions).

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