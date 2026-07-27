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Legal & General Group Plc (LON:LGEN) Receives Average Rating of "Hold" from Analysts

Written by MarketBeat
July 27, 2026
Legal & General Group logo with Financial Services background
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Legal & General Group Plc (LON:LGEN - Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of "Hold" by the seven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 251.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on LGEN shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Legal & General Group from GBX 249 to GBX 251 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Berenberg Bank reissued a "buy" rating and set a GBX 308 price target on shares of Legal & General Group in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Legal & General Group to an "underperform" rating and set a GBX 185 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Legal & General Group

Legal & General Group Stock Performance

Shares of LGEN opened at GBX 298.75 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of £16.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,100.04, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 59.08. Legal & General Group has a 1 year low of GBX 217.20 and a 1 year high of GBX 310. The company's fifty day moving average is GBX 282.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 267.16.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Legal & General Group news, insider Ric Lewis purchased 931 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 253 per share, for a total transaction of £2,355.43. Also, insider John Kingman acquired 650 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 253 per share, for a total transaction of £1,644.50. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 8,519 shares of company stock valued at $2,299,198. Corporate insiders own 0.59% of the company's stock.

Legal & General Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in Legal & General Retirement Institutional (LGRI), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and Retail segments. The LGRI segment offers annuity contracts with guaranteed income for a specified time; and longevity insurance products. The LGIM segment offers index fund management; active fixed income funds and liquidity funds; active equity management; solution and liability driven investment; multi-asset funds; corporate pension scheme solutions; and real assets.

See Also

Analyst Recommendations for Legal & General Group (LON:LGEN)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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