Legal & General Group Plc (LON:LGEN) Receives Average Rating of "Hold" from Analysts

Legal & General Group Plc (LON:LGEN - Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of "Hold" by the seven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 251.

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Several analysts have recently weighed in on LGEN shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Legal & General Group from GBX 249 to GBX 251 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Berenberg Bank reissued a "buy" rating and set a GBX 308 price target on shares of Legal & General Group in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Legal & General Group to an "underperform" rating and set a GBX 185 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Legal & General Group

Legal & General Group Stock Performance

Shares of LGEN opened at GBX 298.75 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of £16.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,100.04, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 59.08. Legal & General Group has a 1 year low of GBX 217.20 and a 1 year high of GBX 310. The company's fifty day moving average is GBX 282.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 267.16.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Legal & General Group news, insider Ric Lewis purchased 931 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 253 per share, for a total transaction of £2,355.43. Also, insider John Kingman acquired 650 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 253 per share, for a total transaction of £1,644.50. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 8,519 shares of company stock valued at $2,299,198. Corporate insiders own 0.59% of the company's stock.

Legal & General Group Company Profile

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in Legal & General Retirement Institutional (LGRI), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and Retail segments. The LGRI segment offers annuity contracts with guaranteed income for a specified time; and longevity insurance products. The LGIM segment offers index fund management; active fixed income funds and liquidity funds; active equity management; solution and liability driven investment; multi-asset funds; corporate pension scheme solutions; and real assets.

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