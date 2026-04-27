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Leishen Energy Holding Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:LSE) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Written by MarketBeat
April 27, 2026
Leishen Energy logo with Manufacturing background
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Key Points

  • Leishen Energy experienced a notable rise in short interest, increasing 73.2% to 3,834 shares as of April 15, though the short-interest ratio is only 0.3 days and shorted shares are reported as 0.0% of outstanding shares.
  • Shares traded down 1.4% to $5.26 with volume below average, and analysts maintain a consensus Sell rating (Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d)"); the company most recently reported $0.06 EPS and $10.07 million in quarterly revenue.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in May.

Leishen Energy Holding Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:LSE - Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totaling 3,834 shares, an increase of 73.2% from the March 31st total of 2,213 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,941 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company's shares are short sold.

Leishen Energy Trading Down 1.4%

NASDAQ LSE traded down $0.08 on Monday, hitting $5.26. 11,871 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,998. Leishen Energy has a fifty-two week low of $3.80 and a fifty-two week high of $9.78. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.91.

Leishen Energy (NASDAQ:LSE - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.07 million for the quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Leishen Energy in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Sell".

Get Our Latest Report on Leishen Energy

Leishen Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Leishen Cayman is a holding company incorporated in the Cayman Islands. As a holding company with no material operations of its own, Leishen Cayman conducts substantially all of the operations through its Operating Subsidiaries. Our primary office is located in Beijing, China, from which we serve a large customer base throughout the PRC. Our Group comprises 12 subsidiaries, established in, having branches, offices or customer service centers in the Xinjiang, Sichuan, Shandong and Jiangsu provinces of China, as well as Hong Kong.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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