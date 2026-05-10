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Leisure Stocks To Watch Now - May 10th

Written by MarketBeat
May 10, 2026
Airbnb logo with Consumer Discretionary background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Airbnb, Carnival, and Royal Caribbean Cruises were identified by MarketBeat’s stock screener as the leisure stocks to watch, based on having the highest dollar trading volume in recent days.
  • The article highlights that leisure stocks tend to be sensitive to consumer spending, disposable income, and broader economic conditions, since they include travel and recreation businesses like hotels, airlines, and cruise lines.
  • Each featured company operates in a different part of leisure travel: Airbnb runs a global stays-and-experiences marketplace, Carnival operates multiple cruise brands, and Royal Caribbean runs a fleet of 65 ships across several cruise lines.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Airbnb.

Airbnb, Carnival, and Royal Caribbean Cruises are the three Leisure stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Leisure stocks are shares of companies that provide products or services related to recreation, entertainment, travel, and other non-essential activities people enjoy in their free time. For stock market investors, these typically include businesses such as hotels, airlines, cruise lines, casinos, theme parks, and restaurant chains, whose performance often depends on consumer spending, disposable income, and broader economic conditions. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Leisure stocks within the last several days.

Airbnb (ABNB)

Airbnb, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ABNB

Carnival (CCL)

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CCL

Royal Caribbean Cruises (RCL)

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

Read Our Latest Research Report on RCL

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Airbnb Right Now?

Before you consider Airbnb, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Airbnb wasn't on the list.

While Airbnb currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

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