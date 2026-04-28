LeMaitre Vascular (LMAT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT - Get Free Report) is expected to be posting its Q1 2026 results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 5th. Analysts expect LeMaitre Vascular to post earnings of $0.66 per share and revenue of $66.6740 million for the quarter. LeMaitre Vascular has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.810-3.010 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.640-0.690 EPS. Investors are encouraged to explore the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, May 5, 2026 at 5:00 PM ET.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.01. LeMaitre Vascular had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 23.13%.The firm had revenue of $64.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $62.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect LeMaitre Vascular to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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LeMaitre Vascular Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LMAT traded down $2.71 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $111.81. 43,667 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 201,863. LeMaitre Vascular has a 12 month low of $78.01 and a 12 month high of $118.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 10.95 and a current ratio of 12.89. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $107.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.50. The firm has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 44.55, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.67.

LeMaitre Vascular Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is an increase from LeMaitre Vascular's previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. LeMaitre Vascular's dividend payout ratio is 39.84%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Freedom Capital upgraded shares of LeMaitre Vascular to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Roth Mkm reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $117.00 target price (up from $108.00) on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on LeMaitre Vascular from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Citizens Jmp raised their price target on LeMaitre Vascular from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a "market outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Research raised LeMaitre Vascular from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, LeMaitre Vascular has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $105.80.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on LMAT

Insider Activity at LeMaitre Vascular

In related news, Director David B. Roberts sold 8,464 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.80, for a total value of $903,955.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 17,979 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,920,157.20. This trade represents a 32.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Trent G. Kamke sold 1,044 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.29, for a total value of $115,142.76. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 6,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $736,406.33. This represents a 13.52% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 215,438 shares of company stock valued at $23,062,911 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 9.50% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LeMaitre Vascular

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMAT. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 250.3% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 557 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 267.2% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 727 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in LeMaitre Vascular during the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular during the 4th quarter worth about $80,000. Institutional investors own 84.64% of the company's stock.

LeMaitre Vascular Company Profile

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc is a specialty medical device company focused on the development, manufacture and marketing of products for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease. Headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts, the company's offerings include a broad portfolio of vascular surgical instruments, grafts, patches, catheters and embolic protection devices. LeMaitre's product lines address key areas such as arterial reconstruction, endovascular repair and vascular access, serving the needs of cardiovascular surgeons and interventional specialists.

Founded in 1983 by George D.

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