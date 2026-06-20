LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) Rating Lowered to Hold at Wall Street Zen

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT - Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note issued on Saturday.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $117.00 price target (up from $108.00) on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Barrington Research reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Zacks Research upgraded LeMaitre Vascular from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Freedom Capital raised LeMaitre Vascular to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $112.60.

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LeMaitre Vascular Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LMAT opened at $93.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 34.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 12.20, a current ratio of 14.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $102.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.35. LeMaitre Vascular has a twelve month low of $79.00 and a twelve month high of $118.01.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $66.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.67 million. LeMaitre Vascular had a net margin of 24.35% and a return on equity of 15.36%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. LeMaitre Vascular has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.930-3.080 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.790-0.840 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that LeMaitre Vascular will post 3 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Bridget A. Ross sold 5,044 shares of LeMaitre Vascular stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.10, for a total transaction of $560,388.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 3,942 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $437,956.20. This trade represents a 56.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Trent G. Kamke sold 2,928 shares of LeMaitre Vascular stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $313,296.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 3,749 shares of the company's stock, valued at $401,143. This represents a 43.85% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 54,453 shares of company stock worth $5,906,174 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 7.40% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of LeMaitre Vascular

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 1.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 114,176 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $9,579,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 36.4% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 27,878 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $2,339,000 after purchasing an additional 7,445 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 4.7% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 12,078 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 119.8% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 211,222 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $17,722,000 after purchasing an additional 115,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 27.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 262,445 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $22,019,000 after purchasing an additional 55,804 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.64% of the company's stock.

About LeMaitre Vascular

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc is a specialty medical device company focused on the development, manufacture and marketing of products for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease. Headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts, the company's offerings include a broad portfolio of vascular surgical instruments, grafts, patches, catheters and embolic protection devices. LeMaitre's product lines address key areas such as arterial reconstruction, endovascular repair and vascular access, serving the needs of cardiovascular surgeons and interventional specialists.

Founded in 1983 by George D.

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