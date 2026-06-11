LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average - Time to Sell?

Shares of LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT - Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $96.01 and traded as high as $97.83. LeMaitre Vascular shares last traded at $92.34, with a volume of 284,066 shares.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LMAT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded LeMaitre Vascular from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, February 21st. Freedom Capital upgraded LeMaitre Vascular to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Citizens Jmp boosted their price objective on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a "market outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Research raised shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $112.60.

Check Out Our Latest Report on LMAT

LeMaitre Vascular Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 14.32, a quick ratio of 12.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company's fifty day moving average is $104.76 and its 200 day moving average is $96.01. The company has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.54.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. LeMaitre Vascular had a net margin of 24.35% and a return on equity of 15.36%. The company had revenue of $66.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. LeMaitre Vascular has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.930-3.080 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.790-0.840 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LeMaitre Vascular Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. LeMaitre Vascular's dividend payout ratio is presently 36.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling at LeMaitre Vascular

In other LeMaitre Vascular news, Director Bridget A. Ross sold 5,044 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.10, for a total transaction of $560,388.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 3,942 shares of the company's stock, valued at $437,956.20. This represents a 56.13% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 27,881 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.69, for a total transaction of $3,030,385.89. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,430,019 shares of the company's stock, valued at $155,428,765.11. The trade was a 1.91% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 54,453 shares of company stock valued at $5,906,174 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.40% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LeMaitre Vascular

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in LeMaitre Vascular by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,622,033 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $131,547,000 after buying an additional 21,946 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in LeMaitre Vascular by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,476,813 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $161,224,000 after buying an additional 51,825 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in LeMaitre Vascular by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 998,071 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $108,959,000 after buying an additional 57,931 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in LeMaitre Vascular by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 806,993 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $65,447,000 after buying an additional 6,130 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. boosted its position in LeMaitre Vascular by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 732,331 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $59,392,000 after buying an additional 40,065 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.64% of the company's stock.

About LeMaitre Vascular

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc is a specialty medical device company focused on the development, manufacture and marketing of products for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease. Headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts, the company's offerings include a broad portfolio of vascular surgical instruments, grafts, patches, catheters and embolic protection devices. LeMaitre's product lines address key areas such as arterial reconstruction, endovascular repair and vascular access, serving the needs of cardiovascular surgeons and interventional specialists.

Founded in 1983 by George D.

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