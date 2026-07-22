Lemonade (LMND) Expected to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND - Get Free Report) is expected to be releasing its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.56) per share and revenue of $290.9760 million for the quarter. Individuals can find conference call details on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, July 29, 2026 at 8:00 AM ET.

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.11. Lemonade had a negative net margin of 16.44% and a negative return on equity of 26.52%. The firm had revenue of $258.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.86) EPS. The company's revenue was up 70.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Lemonade to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Lemonade Stock Up 1.6%

Shares of NYSE:LMND opened at $68.52 on Wednesday. Lemonade has a 12-month low of $35.70 and a 12-month high of $99.90. The company has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.64 and a beta of 1.79. The company's fifty day moving average is $60.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.64.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Lemonade from $98.00 to $70.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. TD Cowen reiterated a "hold" rating on shares of Lemonade in a report on Monday, June 8th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Lemonade in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Lemonade from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, UBS Group set a $75.00 target price on Lemonade in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lemonade has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $66.78.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Lemonade

Insider Activity at Lemonade

In other news, insider John Sheldon Peters sold 3,444 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total transaction of $272,076.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 77,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,157,418. This trade represents a 4.23% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Maya Prosor sold 1,220 shares of Lemonade stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.17, for a total transaction of $64,867.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 187,573 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $9,973,256.41. The trade was a 0.65% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders sold 10,007 shares of company stock valued at $620,201 over the last three months. Insiders own 12.20% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lemonade

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LMND. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Lemonade by 112.6% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 144,021 shares of the company's stock worth $10,251,000 after buying an additional 76,265 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lemonade by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,740 shares of the company's stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. Strive Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lemonade during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Lemonade in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Lemonade by 53.0% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 16,116 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,147,000 after acquiring an additional 5,585 shares in the last quarter. 80.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lemonade

Lemonade, Inc NYSE: LMND is a New York–based technology-driven insurance carrier that leverages artificial intelligence and behavioral economics to streamline the purchase and management of policies. Founded in 2015, the company offers renters, homeowners, pet, term life and car insurance products tailored for digitally savvy consumers. By automating underwriting and claims processing through chatbots and machine learning, Lemonade aims to deliver a more transparent and user-friendly experience than traditional insurers.

The company's product suite includes standalone policies for renters and homeowners, customizable pet insurance plans, and term life coverage with simple online applications.

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