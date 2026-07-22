Go Pro
→ Man who Predicted Trump 2016 Win: “Prepare for Mid-Term Meltdown” (From Paradigm Press) (Ad)tc pixel

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) Shares Down 6.8% - Time to Sell?

Written by MarketBeat
July 22, 2026
Lemonade logo with Finance background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Lemonade shares fell 6.8% in Wednesday trading, closing near $63.92 after dipping as low as $64.04. Volume was well below average, with about 369,612 shares traded versus a typical 2.0 million.
  • Analyst sentiment is mixed: Lemonade has a Hold consensus rating with an average target price of $66.78. Recent calls included upgrades and reiterated targets around $75, but Weiss Ratings maintained a sell (d-) rating.
  • The company’s latest earnings beat expectations, reporting -$0.47 EPS versus forecasts for -$0.58 and revenue of $258 million, up 70.6% year over year. Despite improving results, Lemonade still posted negative margins and the stock remains volatile.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in August.

Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND - Get Free Report) traded down 6.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $64.04 and last traded at $63.92. 369,612 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 2,016,360 shares. The stock had previously closed at $68.62.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LMND has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an "overweight" rating on shares of Lemonade in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. UBS Group set a $75.00 price objective on Lemonade in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Lemonade from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Lemonade in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an "equal weight" rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Lemonade in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Lemonade has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $66.78.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Lemonade

Lemonade Stock Down 6.5%

The stock has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.33 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.64.

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.11. Lemonade had a negative net margin of 16.44% and a negative return on equity of 26.52%. The company had revenue of $258.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.86) EPS. The firm's revenue was up 70.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lemonade, Inc. will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Lemonade

In related news, insider John Sheldon Peters sold 3,444 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total transaction of $272,076.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 77,942 shares in the company, valued at $6,157,418. The trade was a 4.23% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Maya Prosor sold 1,220 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.17, for a total value of $64,867.40. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 187,573 shares of the company's stock, valued at $9,973,256.41. The trade was a 0.65% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,007 shares of company stock valued at $620,201. 12.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lemonade

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Lemonade by 8,080.0% during the fourth quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 409 shares of the company's stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in Lemonade during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Torren Management LLC purchased a new position in Lemonade during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lemonade in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Strive Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Lemonade in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. 80.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lemonade Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lemonade, Inc NYSE: LMND is a New York–based technology-driven insurance carrier that leverages artificial intelligence and behavioral economics to streamline the purchase and management of policies. Founded in 2015, the company offers renters, homeowners, pet, term life and car insurance products tailored for digitally savvy consumers. By automating underwriting and claims processing through chatbots and machine learning, Lemonade aims to deliver a more transparent and user-friendly experience than traditional insurers.

The company's product suite includes standalone policies for renters and homeowners, customizable pet insurance plans, and term life coverage with simple online applications.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Lemonade Right Now?

Before you consider Lemonade, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Lemonade wasn't on the list.

While Lemonade currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

(Almost) Everything You Need To Know About The EV Market Cover
(Almost) Everything You Need To Know About The EV Market

Looking to profit from the electric vehicle mega-trend? Click the link to see our list of which EV stocks show the most long-term potential.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

The Ugliest Stocks in the Market Just Got a Very Expensive Vote of Confidence
The Ugliest Stocks in the Market Just Got a Very Expensive Vote of Confidence
By Bridget Bennett | July 20, 2026
tc pixel
Trump’s emergency dollar reset
Trump’s emergency dollar reset
From Porter & Company (Ad)
Strait of Hormuz Tensions Spike Tanker Trade: These 2 Stocks Are Set to Benefit
Strait of Hormuz Tensions Spike Tanker Trade: These 2 Stocks Are Set to Benefit
By Dan Schmidt | July 19, 2026
Why Abbott Laboratories Stock Is Suddenly Winning Back Wall Street
Why Abbott Laboratories Stock Is Suddenly Winning Back Wall Street
By Thomas Hughes | July 16, 2026
Why Johnson & Johnson’s Earnings Dip Looks Like a Buying Opportunity
Why Johnson & Johnson’s Earnings Dip Looks Like a Buying Opportunity
By Thomas Hughes | July 15, 2026
tc pixel
Your book attached
Your book attached
From Profits Run (Ad)
AST SpaceMobile Stock Sinks as SpaceX Fallout Rattles Space Sector
AST SpaceMobile Stock Sinks as SpaceX Fallout Rattles Space Sector
By Jessica Mitacek | July 17, 2026
Sandisk: What the Chart Is Trying to Tell Us
Sandisk: What the Chart Is Trying to Tell Us
By Sam Quirke | July 17, 2026

Recent Videos

This Stock Trades Under $5. Analysts See It More Than Doubling.
This Stock Trades Under $5. Analysts See It More Than Doubling.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
UP 20% IN 1 DAY?! These quiet sectors are moving!
UP 20% IN 1 DAY?! These quiet sectors are moving!
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
This Stock Fell From $194 to $41. Institutions Just Made a Massive Bet.
This Stock Fell From $194 to $41. Institutions Just Made a Massive Bet.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines