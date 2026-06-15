LendingClub Corporation (NYSE:LC) Given Average Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" by Analysts

Shares of LendingClub Corporation (NYSE:LC - Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of "Moderate Buy" by the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.0714.

Several research analysts have issued reports on LC shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of LendingClub in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Research upgraded LendingClub from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Stephens reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $22.50 price objective (up from $21.00) on shares of LendingClub in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut LendingClub from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Sunday, February 15th.

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LendingClub Stock Performance

NYSE:LC opened at $18.05 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.98. LendingClub has a 1 year low of $10.41 and a 1 year high of $21.67.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $252.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $249.10 million. LendingClub had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 16.99%.LendingClub's revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. LendingClub has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.650-1.800 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.400-0.450 EPS. On average, analysts predict that LendingClub will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at LendingClub

In other LendingClub news, General Counsel Jordan Cheng sold 5,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.46, for a total value of $96,030.00. Following the sale, the general counsel owned 108,074 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,886,972.04. This represents a 4.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Scott Sanborn sold 4,899 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $88,182.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,589,813 shares in the company, valued at $28,616,634. This trade represents a 0.31% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 59,750 shares of company stock valued at $1,043,691. Insiders own 3.31% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of LendingClub

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LC. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in LendingClub by 165.1% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 33,788 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 21,045 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in LendingClub by 1.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 852,005 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $8,793,000 after purchasing an additional 12,019 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its holdings in LendingClub by 3.9% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 300,658 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $3,103,000 after purchasing an additional 11,407 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in LendingClub by 105.9% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 28,870 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 14,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in LendingClub by 10.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 585,163 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $7,040,000 after purchasing an additional 57,309 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.08% of the company's stock.

LendingClub Company Profile

LendingClub Corporation operates an online lending marketplace that connects borrowers seeking personal and small business credit with individual and institutional investors. The platform leverages technology to streamline the loan application and underwriting process, offering unsecured personal loans, auto refinancing, and small business loans. In addition to lending products, LendingClub provides high-yield savings accounts and certificates of deposit through its banking charter, following its acquisition of Radius Bank in 2021.

Founded in 2006 by Renaud Laplanche, LendingClub pioneered peer-to-peer lending in the United States, helping to democratize access to credit and investment opportunities.

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