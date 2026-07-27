Lendingclub (NASDAQ:HAPN) Issues Q3 2026 Earnings Guidance

Lendingclub (NASDAQ:HAPN - Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter 2026 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.430-0.480 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.440. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Lendingclub also updated its FY 2026 guidance to 1.800-1.900 EPS.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings began coverage on Lendingclub in a report on Thursday, June 25th. They set a "hold (c+)" rating for the company. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Lendingclub from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $25.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Lendingclub

Lendingclub Stock Performance

Lendingclub stock traded up $0.69 during trading on Monday, hitting $18.75. The company had a trading volume of 4,139,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,186,535. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 1.93. Lendingclub has a 1-year low of $12.84 and a 1-year high of $21.67.

Lendingclub (NASDAQ:HAPN - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.08. Lendingclub had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 16.99%.The company had revenue of $262.86 million for the quarter. Lendingclub has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.800-1.900 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.430-0.480 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lendingclub will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Lendingclub

In related news, General Counsel Jordan Cheng sold 5,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.85, for a total transaction of $114,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 102,574 shares in the company, valued at $2,138,667.90. This trade represents a 5.09% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, SVP Fergal Stack sold 50,000 shares of Lendingclub stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total value of $1,050,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 154,977 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,256,066.77. This represents a 24.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 109,250 shares of company stock worth $2,241,312 in the last three months. 3.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lendingclub Company Profile

I couldn't find enough reliable information about LendingClub with the ticker symbol NASDAQ:HAPN to write an accurate company description.

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