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Lendingclub (NASDAQ:HAPN) Updates FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Written by MarketBeat
July 27, 2026
Lendingclub logo with Financial Services background
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Key Points

  • LendingClub raised or reaffirmed FY 2026 EPS guidance at $1.80–$1.90, above the $1.74 analyst consensus, while setting Q3 2026 EPS guidance at $0.43–$0.48.
  • The company’s latest quarterly results exceeded expectations, with EPS of $0.50 versus the $0.42 consensus and revenue of $262.86 million.
  • Analyst sentiment is moderately positive, with a consensus “Moderate Buy” rating and a $25 average price target; shares rose 3.8% to $18.75 in Monday trading.
  • Five stocks we like better than Lendingclub.

Lendingclub (NASDAQ:HAPN - Get Free Report) updated its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.800-1.900 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.740. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Lendingclub also updated its Q3 2026 guidance to 0.430-0.480 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on HAPN shares. Weiss Ratings initiated coverage on Lendingclub in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. They issued a "hold (c+)" rating on the stock. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Lendingclub from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $25.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Lendingclub

Lendingclub Trading Up 3.8%

Lendingclub stock traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $18.75. The company's stock had a trading volume of 4,139,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,186,535. Lendingclub has a 12-month low of $12.84 and a 12-month high of $21.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 1.93.

Lendingclub (NASDAQ:HAPN - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.08. Lendingclub had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 16.99%.The firm had revenue of $262.86 million for the quarter. Lendingclub has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.800-1.900 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.430-0.480 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lendingclub will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Lendingclub

In other Lendingclub news, General Counsel Jordan Cheng sold 5,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.85, for a total value of $114,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel owned 102,574 shares in the company, valued at $2,138,667.90. This trade represents a 5.09% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Scott Sanborn sold 25,000 shares of Lendingclub stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $525,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,536,063 shares of the company's stock, valued at $32,257,323. The trade was a 1.60% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last three months, insiders have sold 109,250 shares of company stock worth $2,241,312. 3.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Lendingclub

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I couldn't find enough reliable information about LendingClub with the ticker symbol NASDAQ:HAPN to write an accurate company description.

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