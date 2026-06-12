Lennar (NYSE:LEN) Updates Q3 2026 Earnings Guidance

Lennar (NYSE:LEN - Get Free Report) updated its third quarter 2026 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.200-1.400 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.710. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Seaport Research Partners restated a "sell" rating and set a $74.00 price objective (down from $140.00) on shares of Lennar in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Lennar from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an "underweight" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. BTIG Research set a $73.00 price objective on Lennar in a report on Monday. Weiss Ratings downgraded Lennar from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Lennar from $122.00 to $107.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and nine have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and an average price target of $97.27.
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Lennar Stock Performance
NYSE:LEN traded down $4.92 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $90.03. 6,256,578 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,973,150. Lennar has a twelve month low of $81.18 and a twelve month high of $144.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 4.77 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $89.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.46.
Lennar (NYSE:LEN - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 11th. The construction company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.07. Lennar had a return on equity of 7.80% and a net margin of 5.39%.The company had revenue of $7.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.81 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Lennar will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Lennar Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 22nd were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. Lennar's payout ratio is 28.74%.
Key Headlines Impacting Lennar
Here are the key news stories impacting Lennar this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Lennar beat adjusted EPS expectations, posting $1.31 per share versus estimates around $1.24, which suggests the company is still managing profitability better than feared. Lennar Reports Second Quarter 2026 Results
- Positive Sentiment: Management highlighted strong liquidity and shareholder returns, including $1.8 billion in cash, no outstanding revolver borrowings, and $447 million in share repurchases, which can help support investor confidence. Lennar Reports Second Quarter 2026 Results
- Neutral Sentiment: Some analysts said Lennar’s lower incentives and more constructive consumer commentary were encouraging, but they still kept a cautious stance on the stock. Lennar Posts Q2 Miss; Lower Incentives, Consumer Commentary Appear Positive Says Analyst
- Neutral Sentiment: One brokerage lowered its price target ahead of the report, reflecting ongoing concern that homebuilder margins may remain under pressure. BofA Securities Adjusts Lennar Price Target
- Negative Sentiment: Revenue came in below expectations at about $7.94 billion versus roughly $8.08 billion expected, reinforcing worries that demand is still soft. Lennar Reports Second Quarter 2026 Results
- Negative Sentiment: Lennar also cut its full-year 2026 delivery outlook to around 82,000–83,000 homes, pointing to stubborn housing headwinds, higher mortgage rates, and affordability pressure. Lennar Cuts Full-Year Target, Citing ‘Stubborn' Housing-Market Headwinds
- Negative Sentiment: Home-sale gross margin slipped to 15.6% and new orders fell year over year, which suggests pricing and incentive pressure are still hurting profitability. Lennar Reports Second Quarter 2026 Results
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its stake in Lennar by 86.7% during the 2nd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,523,594 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $279,135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172,068 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Lennar by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,127,225 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $218,681,000 after purchasing an additional 228,247 shares during the period. Freestone Grove Partners LP bought a new stake in Lennar during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $95,941,000. Caisse de depot et placement du Quebec boosted its stake in Lennar by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse de depot et placement du Quebec now owns 555,305 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $69,991,000 after purchasing an additional 19,566 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in Lennar by 1,303.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 490,105 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $50,383,000 after purchasing an additional 455,174 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.10% of the company's stock.
About Lennar
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Lennar Corporation NYSE: LEN is a U.S.-based homebuilder and real estate company that designs, constructs and sells residential housing. The company offers a range of product types including single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominiums, serving buyers from entry-level and first-time purchasers to move-up, active-adult and luxury segments. Lennar also develops master-planned communities and manages land acquisition and entitlement activities that support its homebuilding operations.
In addition to home construction and sales, Lennar provides a suite of ancillary services intended to streamline the purchase process and capture additional value.
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