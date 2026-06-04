Lennox International, Inc. (NYSE:LII) Receives Average Rating of "Hold" from Analysts

Shares of Lennox International, Inc. (NYSE:LII - Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of "Hold" by the seventeen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $575.4615.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on LII shares. BNP Paribas Exane assumed coverage on Lennox International in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. They set a "neutral" rating and a $535.00 price target on the stock. Weiss Ratings cut Lennox International from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Lennox International from $600.00 to $597.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Lennox International from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, March 7th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on Lennox International from $485.00 to $579.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th.

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Lennox International Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of LII stock opened at $515.85 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.95 billion, a PE ratio of 23.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.18. Lennox International has a fifty-two week low of $434.06 and a fifty-two week high of $689.44. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $492.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $503.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The construction company reported $3.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Lennox International had a return on equity of 73.27% and a net margin of 14.89%.Lennox International's revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.63 earnings per share. Lennox International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 23.500-25.000 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Lennox International will post 24.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Lennox International Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.36 per share. This represents a $5.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. This is a positive change from Lennox International's previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. Lennox International's payout ratio is presently 23.40%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Chris Kosel sold 971 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.80, for a total transaction of $529,000.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 1,090 shares of the company's stock, valued at $593,832. The trade was a 47.11% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 9.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Root Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Lennox International by 137.9% during the 1st quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 69 shares of the construction company's stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Lennox International by 51.8% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 85 shares of the construction company's stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new position in Lennox International in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Lennox International by 52.8% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 110 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Lennox International by 167.4% in the third quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 115 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. 67.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lennox International Company Profile

Lennox International Inc is a global manufacturer of climate control products and services, principally serving residential and commercial heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) markets. The company designs, engineers and produces a range of products including furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, air handlers, packaged rooftop units and related controls and indoor air quality equipment. Lennox also supplies aftermarket parts and accessories and supports its product lines with technical service, training and warranty programs for dealer and distribution partners.

Originally founded in 1895 by Dave Lennox, the company has grown from its early roots into a multinational business with operations concentrated in North America and a presence in other international markets.

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