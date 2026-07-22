Lennox International (LII) to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Lennox International (NYSE:LII - Get Free Report) is anticipated to post its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 29th. Analysts expect Lennox International to announce earnings of $7.65 per share and revenue of $1.5580 billion for the quarter. Lennox International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 23.500-25.000 EPS. Parties can check the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, July 29, 2026 at 9:30 AM ET.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The construction company reported $3.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.16 by $0.19. Lennox International had a net margin of 14.89% and a return on equity of 73.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.63 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Lennox International to post $24 EPS for the current fiscal year and $27 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Lennox International Trading Down 0.7%

LII stock opened at $530.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $18.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $528.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $516.09. Lennox International has a one year low of $434.06 and a one year high of $689.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Lennox International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $1.36 per share. This represents a $5.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 30th. This is a boost from Lennox International's previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. Lennox International's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.48%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Chris Kosel sold 971 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.80, for a total transaction of $529,000.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 1,090 shares in the company, valued at $593,832. This represents a 47.11% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 9.80% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Lennox International

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 6.1% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 48,533 shares of the construction company's stock worth $27,821,000 after buying an additional 2,785 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 296.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 71,815 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $41,168,000 after acquiring an additional 53,679 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 111.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 18,659 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $10,696,000 after acquiring an additional 9,818 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury grew its position in Lennox International by 75.2% during the 2nd quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury now owns 7,082 shares of the construction company's stock worth $4,060,000 after acquiring an additional 3,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new stake in Lennox International during the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.07% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on LII shares. BNP Paribas Exane started coverage on shares of Lennox International in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. They set a "neutral" rating and a $535.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $485.00 to $579.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Lennox International from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Barclays reduced their target price on Lennox International from $600.00 to $597.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Lennox International from $480.00 to $555.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Lennox International presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $556.55.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on LII

About Lennox International

Lennox International Inc is a global manufacturer of climate control products and services, principally serving residential and commercial heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) markets. The company designs, engineers and produces a range of products including furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, air handlers, packaged rooftop units and related controls and indoor air quality equipment. Lennox also supplies aftermarket parts and accessories and supports its product lines with technical service, training and warranty programs for dealer and distribution partners.

Originally founded in 1895 by Dave Lennox, the company has grown from its early roots into a multinational business with operations concentrated in North America and a presence in other international markets.

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