Lennox International (NYSE:LII) Shares Up 7.6% - Here's What Happened

Lennox International, Inc. (NYSE:LII - Get Free Report) shares shot up 7.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $533.46 and last traded at $533.3870. 238,346 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average session volume of 479,090 shares. The stock had previously closed at $495.52.

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Key Headlines Impacting Lennox International

Here are the key news stories impacting Lennox International this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on LII. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Lennox International from $630.00 to $645.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Barclays lowered their target price on Lennox International from $667.00 to $600.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on Lennox International from $563.00 to $534.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. BNP Paribas Exane initiated coverage on Lennox International in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. They set a "neutral" rating and a $535.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Lennox International from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, March 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $563.67.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Lennox International

Lennox International Stock Up 5.3%

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $499.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $502.83. The firm has a market cap of $18.17 billion, a PE ratio of 23.39, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The construction company reported $3.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $7.65 by ($4.30). The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.54 billion. Lennox International had a net margin of 15.13% and a return on equity of 80.23%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.63 EPS. Lennox International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 23.500-25.000 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Lennox International, Inc. will post 24.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lennox International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. Lennox International's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.38%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lennox International news, Director Shane D. Wall sold 100 shares of Lennox International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $540.01, for a total value of $54,001.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 2,205 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,190,722.05. This trade represents a 4.34% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Todd J. Teske sold 700 shares of Lennox International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.45, for a total value of $373,415.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 6,881 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,670,669.45. The trade was a 9.23% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,054 shares of company stock valued at $563,687. Corporate insiders own 9.80% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Lennox International

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 1,184 shares of the construction company's stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 137.9% in the 1st quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 69 shares of the construction company's stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lennox International in the 1st quarter worth $543,000. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 583 shares of the construction company's stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lennox International in the 1st quarter worth $17,555,000. Institutional investors own 67.07% of the company's stock.

Lennox International Company Profile

Lennox International Inc is a global manufacturer of climate control products and services, principally serving residential and commercial heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) markets. The company designs, engineers and produces a range of products including furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, air handlers, packaged rooftop units and related controls and indoor air quality equipment. Lennox also supplies aftermarket parts and accessories and supports its product lines with technical service, training and warranty programs for dealer and distribution partners.

Originally founded in 1895 by Dave Lennox, the company has grown from its early roots into a multinational business with operations concentrated in North America and a presence in other international markets.

Further Reading

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