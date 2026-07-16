Lennox International (NYSE:LII) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average - Here's Why

Shares of Lennox International, Inc. (NYSE:LII - Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $514.76 and traded as high as $562.00. Lennox International shares last traded at $549.4430, with a volume of 541,903 shares trading hands.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LII has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on shares of Lennox International from $485.00 to $579.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Lennox International from $600.00 to $597.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Lennox International from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $600.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. BNP Paribas Exane began coverage on Lennox International in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. They set a "neutral" rating and a $535.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded Lennox International from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $565.83.

Read Our Latest Analysis on LII

Lennox International Price Performance

The stock's 50 day moving average is $526.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $514.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.12 billion, a PE ratio of 24.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The construction company reported $3.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.16 by $0.19. Lennox International had a net margin of 14.89% and a return on equity of 73.27%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.63 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Lennox International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 23.500-25.000 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lennox International, Inc. will post 24.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lennox International Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $1.36 per share. This is an increase from Lennox International's previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $5.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. Lennox International's dividend payout ratio is presently 24.48%.

Insider Activity at Lennox International

In related news, CAO Chris Kosel sold 971 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.80, for a total value of $529,000.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 1,090 shares of the company's stock, valued at $593,832. This represents a 47.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 9.80% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Lennox International

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Root Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 137.9% in the 1st quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 69 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Lennox International by 51.8% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 85 shares of the construction company's stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new stake in Lennox International during the second quarter worth approximately $54,000. Torren Management LLC acquired a new position in Lennox International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Oslo Pensjonsforsikring AS acquired a new position in Lennox International in the first quarter valued at approximately $118,000. 67.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lennox International Company Profile

Lennox International Inc is a global manufacturer of climate control products and services, principally serving residential and commercial heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) markets. The company designs, engineers and produces a range of products including furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, air handlers, packaged rooftop units and related controls and indoor air quality equipment. Lennox also supplies aftermarket parts and accessories and supports its product lines with technical service, training and warranty programs for dealer and distribution partners.

Originally founded in 1895 by Dave Lennox, the company has grown from its early roots into a multinational business with operations concentrated in North America and a presence in other international markets.

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