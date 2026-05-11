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Lenovo Group (OTCMKTS:LNVGY) Sets New 1-Year High - Here's What Happened

Written by MarketBeat
May 11, 2026
Lenovo Group logo with Computer and Technology background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Lenovo Group shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday, trading as high as $35.60 before last changing hands at $34.31, up from the prior close of $31.90.
  • Zacks Research upgraded Lenovo from “strong sell” to “hold,” leaving the stock with a consensus analyst rating of “Hold.”
  • Recent earnings topped expectations, with Lenovo reporting EPS of $0.84 versus $0.62 expected and revenue of $22.20 billion versus $20.65 billion forecast.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in June.

Lenovo Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:LNVGY - Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $35.60 and last traded at $34.31, with a volume of 4138 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $31.90.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Zacks Research upgraded Lenovo Group from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold".

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on LNVGY

Lenovo Group Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $21.29 billion, a PE ratio of 15.97, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.97 and a 200-day moving average of $25.40.

Lenovo Group (OTCMKTS:LNVGY - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The technology company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.22. Lenovo Group had a return on equity of 25.60% and a net margin of 1.89%.The company had revenue of $22.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $20.65 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lenovo Group Ltd. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

About Lenovo Group

(Get Free Report)

Lenovo Group is a multinational technology company known primarily for the design, manufacture and sale of personal computers, servers, storage and smart devices. Its product portfolio spans consumer and commercial PCs (notable brands include ThinkPad, IdeaPad, Yoga and Legion), workstations, enterprise-class ThinkSystem servers and storage, as well as tablets, smartphones (notably through its Motorola Mobility acquisition), smart home devices and related software. Lenovo also provides IT services and solutions, including systems integration, managed services and lifecycle support for enterprise customers.

The company traces its origins to 1984 when it was founded in Beijing as Legend by Liu Chuanzhi; it later adopted the Lenovo name and expanded through a series of strategic acquisitions.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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