LENZ Therapeutics (LENZ) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

LENZ Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LENZ - Get Free Report) is projected to issue its Q1 2026 results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($1.05) per share and revenue of $2.2020 million for the quarter. Parties can check the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, May 6, 2026 at 4:30 PM ET.

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LENZ Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LENZ - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 24th. The company reported ($1.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.91) by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $1.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 million. On average, analysts expect LENZ Therapeutics to post $-4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

LENZ Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LENZ opened at $9.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $291.24 million, a PE ratio of -3.31 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.78 and a 200 day moving average of $18.57. LENZ Therapeutics has a one year low of $8.25 and a one year high of $50.40.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LENZ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of LENZ Therapeutics from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "sell (e+)" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. William Blair reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of LENZ Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of LENZ Therapeutics from $52.00 to $26.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of LENZ Therapeutics from $35.00 to $29.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of LENZ Therapeutics from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, LENZ Therapeutics has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $44.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on LENZ

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LENZ Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LENZ. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of LENZ Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $27,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of LENZ Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of LENZ Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of LENZ Therapeutics by 2,146.2% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,168 shares of the company's stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of LENZ Therapeutics by 51.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,405 shares of the company's stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.32% of the company's stock.

LENZ Therapeutics Company Profile

LENZ Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies to improve vision in the United States. Its product candidates include LNZ100 and LNZ101 which are in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of presbyopia. The company is headquartered in Del Mar, California.

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