Leon Moulder Jr Purchases 25,000 Shares of Zenas BioPharma (NASDAQ:ZBIO) Stock

Zenas BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZBIO - Get Free Report) CEO Leon Moulder, Jr. purchased 25,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.02 per share, for a total transaction of $450,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,751,039 shares of the company's stock, valued at $31,553,722.78. This trade represents a 1.45% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Get Zenas BioPharma alerts: Sign Up

Zenas BioPharma Stock Down 2.6%

Shares of NASDAQ:ZBIO traded down $0.46 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.55. 491,152 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 907,586. The company has a current ratio of 5.61, a quick ratio of 5.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.21. Zenas BioPharma, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.51 and a 52 week high of $44.60. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.25 and a beta of -0.54.

Zenas BioPharma (NASDAQ:ZBIO - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 13th. The company reported ($1.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Zenas BioPharma, Inc. will post -4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ZBIO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Zenas BioPharma in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Zenas BioPharma in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Zacks Research cut shares of Zenas BioPharma from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Zenas BioPharma from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Zenas BioPharma from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $44.14.

Get Our Latest Report on ZBIO

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in Zenas BioPharma by 34.5% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,134 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Zenas BioPharma during the first quarter worth $4,219,000. EcoR1 Capital LLC bought a new stake in Zenas BioPharma during the 4th quarter worth about $28,667,000. Polar Capital Holdings Plc acquired a new position in shares of Zenas BioPharma during the 4th quarter worth about $38,402,000. Finally, NEXTBio Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Zenas BioPharma in the 4th quarter valued at about $11,691,000.

About Zenas BioPharma

Zenas BioPharma, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of novel therapies in oncology and infectious diseases. The company's proprietary platform integrates structure-guided design, computational modeling and high-throughput screening to address challenging protein-protein interactions. Zenas BioPharma is advancing multiple preclinical and clinical-stage candidates aimed at providing new treatment options where current modalities may be limited by efficacy or safety concerns.

Founded in 2021 and headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, Zenas BioPharma was built to streamline the drug discovery process from target identification through to IND-enabling studies.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Zenas BioPharma, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Zenas BioPharma wasn't on the list.

While Zenas BioPharma currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here