Leonardo DRS (DRS) Projected to Release Earnings on Thursday

Leonardo DRS (NASDAQ:DRS - Get Free Report) will likely be announcing its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, July 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.27 per share and revenue of $902.1480 million for the quarter. Leonardo DRS has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.260-1.300 EPS. Interested persons can find conference call details on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, July 30, 2026 at 10:00 AM ET.

Leonardo DRS (NASDAQ:DRS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $846.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $825.05 million. Leonardo DRS had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 7.85%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. On average, analysts expect Leonardo DRS to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Leonardo DRS Stock Performance

Shares of DRS stock opened at $45.91 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $12.25 billion, a PE ratio of 42.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.36. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Leonardo DRS has a 52-week low of $32.43 and a 52-week high of $50.59.

Leonardo DRS Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 19th. Leonardo DRS's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.64%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DRS. Weiss Ratings downgraded Leonardo DRS from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Leonardo DRS from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Leonardo DRS from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Leonardo DRS from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Sunday, May 10th. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded shares of Leonardo DRS to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $53.75.

View Our Latest Analysis on DRS

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Leonardo DRS news, SVP Pamela Morrow sold 11,545 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.13, for a total value of $521,025.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 10,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $476,166.63. This represents a 52.25% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Dippold sold 8,318 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.48, for a total transaction of $386,620.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 55,460 shares in the company, valued at $2,577,780.80. The trade was a 13.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 65,364 shares of company stock worth $2,994,785 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Leonardo DRS by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 15,886 shares of the company's stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 2,972 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in Leonardo DRS by 125.2% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 21,301 shares of the company's stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 11,843 shares during the period. Vident Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Leonardo DRS by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 149,677 shares of the company's stock worth $5,102,000 after purchasing an additional 28,222 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd lifted its stake in Leonardo DRS by 193.3% during the fourth quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 19,794 shares of the company's stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 13,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Leonardo DRS by 110.0% during the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 607,029 shares of the company's stock worth $20,694,000 after buying an additional 317,997 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.76% of the company's stock.

Leonardo DRS Company Profile

Leonardo DRS is a U.S.-based defense technology company and wholly owned subsidiary of Italy's Leonardo S.p.A. The firm specializes in developing and integrating mission-critical systems for military and government customers, with a primary focus on command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (C4ISR). Its core offerings encompass advanced sensors, targeting systems, radars and electronic warfare solutions designed to enhance situational awareness and operational effectiveness across land, sea and air domains.

The company's portfolio includes naval combat management systems, unmanned vehicle sensors, power generation and distribution equipment, and training and simulation solutions.

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