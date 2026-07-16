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Leonardo S.P.A. - Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:FINMY) Short Interest Down 44.5% in June

Written by MarketBeat
July 16, 2026
Leonardo logo with Business Services background
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Key Points

  • Short interest in Leonardo S.P.A. ADR fell sharply in June, dropping 44.5% to 26,167 shares as of June 30 from 47,182 shares on June 15. The stock’s short interest remains extremely low, with a days-to-cover ratio of just 0.2 days.
  • FINMY shares declined on the day of the report, falling 2.1% to $28.18 on lighter-than-average trading volume. The stock is trading below both its 50-day and 200-day moving averages.
  • Wall Street sentiment remains constructive, with several recent analyst upgrades and an overall consensus rating of “Moderate Buy.” Recent calls included upgrades from Jefferies and Citigroup, alongside reaffirmed overweight ratings from Morgan Stanley and Barclays.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in August.

Leonardo S.P.A. - Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:FINMY - Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totaling 26,167 shares, a decrease of 44.5% from the June 15th total of 47,182 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 155,428 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Leonardo Stock Down 2.1%

OTCMKTS FINMY traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $28.18. The company's stock had a trading volume of 31,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,467. Leonardo has a 1 year low of $25.59 and a 1 year high of $37.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $29.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.06.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FINMY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley restated an "overweight" rating on shares of Leonardo in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Leonardo to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Leonardo from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Barclays reaffirmed an "overweight" rating on shares of Leonardo in a report on Friday, July 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Leonardo from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Leonardo currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy".

Get Our Latest Analysis on Leonardo

Leonardo Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Leonardo S.p.A. is an Italy-based global aerospace, defence and security company that designs, manufactures and supports a broad range of products and systems for military, government and commercial customers. Its core activities span helicopters and fixed-wing aircraft, avionics and mission systems, air and naval defence electronics (including radars and sensors), cybersecurity and secure communications, as well as space systems and services. The company also provides systems integration, mission support, maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) and training services across its product lines.

The business traces its modern identity to the former Finmeccanica group and was rebranded as Leonardo in 2017, reflecting a strategic emphasis on technology, research and innovation.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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