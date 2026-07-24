LG Display (NYSE:LPL) Reaches New 52-Week Low - Time to Sell?

LG Display Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LPL - Get Free Report)'s share price reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $3.16 and last traded at $3.1750, with a volume of 2869965 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.37.

Get LG Display alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LPL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of LG Display from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "sell (e+)" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Zacks Research upgraded LG Display from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, LG Display has a consensus rating of "Reduce".

View Our Latest Stock Report on LG Display

LG Display Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.31. The stock has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -158.75 and a beta of 1.65.

LG Display (NYSE:LPL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 1st. The electronics maker reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter. LG Display had a negative net margin of 0.18% and a negative return on equity of 0.68%. Sell-side analysts forecast that LG Display Co., Ltd. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LG Display

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of LG Display by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,826,043 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $19,973,000 after buying an additional 15,767 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in LG Display by 114.6% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,948,975 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $10,174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040,826 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in LG Display during the third quarter worth about $7,862,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in LG Display by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 804,268 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $3,386,000 after purchasing an additional 38,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in LG Display by 92.1% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 776,354 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $3,268,000 after purchasing an additional 372,199 shares in the last quarter.

LG Display Company Profile

LG Display Co, Ltd., headquartered in Seoul, South Korea, is a global manufacturer of thin-film transistor liquid crystal display (TFT-LCD) and organic light-emitting diode (OLED) panels. The company designs and produces display solutions for a wide range of applications, including televisions, desktop monitors, notebook computers, tablets, smartphones, signage and automotive screens. Its product offerings span large-screen television modules, ultra-high definition monitors, flexible and transparent OLED displays, and specialized industrial panels.

LG Display operates a network of production facilities and research centers across Asia, including major manufacturing sites in Paju and Gumi, South Korea, as well as Wuhan, China.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider LG Display, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and LG Display wasn't on the list.

While LG Display currently has a Reduce rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here