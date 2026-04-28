LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.13 EPS

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH - Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.13, Zacks reports. LGI Homes had a return on equity of 4.08% and a net margin of 4.25%.The firm had revenue of $319.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. The business's revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis.

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LGI Homes Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LGIH traded up $4.00 on Tuesday, reaching $49.32. The company's stock had a trading volume of 179,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 454,880. LGI Homes has a 52-week low of $33.55 and a 52-week high of $69.50. The stock's 50-day moving average is $43.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 20.98 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LGIH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d)" rating on shares of LGI Homes in a report on Monday, December 29th. Zacks Research upgraded LGI Homes from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Citigroup reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of LGI Homes in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Finally, Citizens Jmp increased their target price on LGI Homes from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a "market outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $74.63.

View Our Latest Report on LGIH

Insider Buying and Selling at LGI Homes

In related news, CFO Charles Michael Merdian sold 7,211 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.04, for a total transaction of $303,150.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 20,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $863,501.60. This trade represents a 25.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Scott James Garber sold 1,353 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.04, for a total transaction of $56,880.12. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel directly owned 21,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $912,940.64. The trade was a 5.87% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,451 shares of company stock valued at $943,840. Company insiders own 12.60% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LGI Homes

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. VARCOV Co. acquired a new stake in LGI Homes during the fourth quarter worth about $282,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in LGI Homes during the second quarter worth about $281,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in LGI Homes during the fourth quarter worth about $253,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in LGI Homes during the second quarter worth about $247,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in LGI Homes during the fourth quarter worth about $225,000. 84.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About LGI Homes

LGI Homes, Inc NASDAQ: LGIH is a residential homebuilder primarily focused on serving first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers in the United States. The company specializes in the acquisition, development and sale of affordable single-family homes and townhomes. LGI Homes operates through an integrated model that encompasses land sourcing, lot development, home construction, and post-closing customer support including warranty services.

In addition to its core homebuilding activities, LGI Homes offers ancillary services to streamline the homebuying process for its customers.

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