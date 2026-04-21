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Li Auto Inc. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:LI) Given Average Recommendation of "Reduce" by Brokerages

Written by MarketBeat
April 21, 2026
Li Auto logo with Auto/Tires/Trucks background
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Key Points

  • Analyst consensus: Li Auto has an average rating of "Reduce" from 17 firms (4 sell, 11 hold, 1 buy, 1 strong buy) with an average 12‑month price target of $18.55.
  • Shares trade around $18.71 (50‑day $18.06, 200‑day $18.51) with a market cap of ~$19.98B and a stretched P/E of 143.93; last quarter EPS was ($0.06) on $545.6M revenue and a net margin of 0.99%, with analysts forecasting 0.14 EPS for the year.
  • Institutional activity includes a 648.8% increase by HSBC and other funds adding or growing positions, while institutional/hedge fund ownership stands at about 9.88%.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in May.

Li Auto Inc. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:LI - Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of "Reduce" from the seventeen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.55.

A number of analysts recently commented on LI shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded Li Auto from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Sunday, April 12th. Piper Sandler upgraded Li Auto from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of Li Auto in a research report on Friday, March 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Li Auto from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Macquarie Infrastructure set a $15.00 price objective on Li Auto in a research report on Thursday, January 15th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Li Auto

Li Auto Price Performance

Shares of LI stock opened at $18.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $19.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.93 and a beta of 0.60. Li Auto has a 12 month low of $15.71 and a 12 month high of $32.03.

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $545.61 million during the quarter. Li Auto had a return on equity of 1.52% and a net margin of 0.99%. Research analysts expect that Li Auto will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Li Auto

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in shares of Li Auto by 648.8% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 727,702 shares of the company's stock worth $12,259,000 after buying an additional 630,516 shares during the period. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Li Auto during the 4th quarter worth about $175,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Li Auto during the 4th quarter worth about $479,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Li Auto by 70.0% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 21,048 shares of the company's stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 8,666 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Li Auto by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 33,313 shares of the company's stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 5,793 shares during the period. 9.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Li Auto

(Get Free Report)

Li Auto Inc is a Chinese automotive company that develops, manufactures and sells smart electric vehicles, with an early focus on range-extended electric SUVs designed for family use. The company is headquartered in China and serves the domestic market through a combination of online channels and a network of retail/showroom locations. Li Auto was founded to address range-anxiety in electric vehicle buyers by integrating a small internal-combustion engine as a range extender alongside a large battery, enabling longer driving range while retaining electric driving characteristics.

The company's product lineup centers on multi‑occupant SUVs that combine electric propulsion, advanced in‑vehicle connectivity and driver‑assistance features.

Further Reading

Analyst Recommendations for Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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