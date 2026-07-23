Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDA) Reaches New 52-Week Low - Should You Sell?

Liberty Broadband Corporation (NASDAQ:LBRDA - Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $28.92 and last traded at $29.7050, with a volume of 191564 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $30.38.

Get Liberty Broadband alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Liberty Broadband in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Sell".

View Our Latest Report on Liberty Broadband

Liberty Broadband Trading Down 2.2%

The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 0.65.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDA - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 66.2% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 615 shares of the company's stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec boosted its position in Liberty Broadband by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec now owns 1,377 shares of the company's stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Liberty Broadband by 8.3% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,453 shares of the company's stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Liberty Broadband by 2.0% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 15,195 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 1.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 25,897 shares of the company's stock worth $2,201,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. 10.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Liberty Broadband

Liberty Broadband Corporation is a holding company primarily focused on investments in broadband businesses, most notably a significant equity interest in Charter Communications, Inc As a shareholder of Charter's Class A common stock, Liberty Broadband benefits from the growth and operational performance of one of the largest cable and broadband providers in the United States. The company does not operate consumer services directly but instead seeks to enhance shareholder value through its strategic stake and board representation in Charter.

In addition to its Charter position, Liberty Broadband holds an ownership interest in GCI Liberty, Inc, a holding company with interests in an Alaskan telecommunications provider and other media assets.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Liberty Broadband, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Liberty Broadband wasn't on the list.

While Liberty Broadband currently has a Sell rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here