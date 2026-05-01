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Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) Hits New 12-Month Low - Should You Sell?

Written by MarketBeat
May 1, 2026
Liberty Broadband logo with Consumer Discretionary background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Stock hit a new 52-week low: Liberty Broadband traded as low as $36.60 and last at $38.49 during mid-day Friday on nearly 3.0 million shares changing hands.
  • Analyst sentiment is negative: Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell" and MarketBeat shows a consensus "Sell", with the stock trading well below its 50-day and 200-day moving averages (both ≈ $51), signaling continued weakness.
  • Notable insider and ownership profile: Director J. David Wargo sold 2,232 shares (at ~$57.61) sharply reducing his stake, insiders own 10.8% of the stock while institutional investors hold about 80.22%.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Liberty Broadband.

Liberty Broadband Corporation (NASDAQ:LBRDK - Get Free Report)'s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $36.60 and last traded at $38.49, with a volume of 2990391 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $36.96.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Liberty Broadband in a report on Friday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Liberty Broadband presently has a consensus rating of "Sell".

Read Our Latest Report on LBRDK

Liberty Broadband Stock Performance

The company's fifty day moving average price is $51.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.32. The company has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a PE ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.10.

Insider Activity at Liberty Broadband

In other news, Director J David Wargo sold 2,232 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total value of $128,585.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 471 shares in the company, valued at $27,134.31. This represents a 82.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Liberty Broadband

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Highlander Partners L.P. bought a new position in Liberty Broadband during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. eCIO Inc. bought a new position in Liberty Broadband during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Liberty Broadband during the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Rothschild Investment LLC grew its position in Liberty Broadband by 7,253.8% during the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 956 shares of the company's stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 943 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in Liberty Broadband during the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.22% of the company's stock.

Liberty Broadband Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Liberty Broadband Corporation is a publicly traded holding company that principally invests in broadband and cable businesses. Established in 2014 as a spin-off from Liberty Interactive Corporation, the company was designed to provide investors with targeted exposure to high-growth broadband assets. Headquartered in Englewood, Colorado, Liberty Broadband uses a tracking-stock structure to reflect the performance of its key investments rather than operating a stand-alone service business.

The company's primary asset is its substantial equity interest in Charter Communications, one of the largest cable and broadband providers in the United States.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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