Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) Reaches New 1-Year Low - Should You Sell?

Liberty Broadband Corporation (NASDAQ:LBRDK - Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $28.94 and last traded at $29.71, with a volume of 5806426 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $30.40.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LBRDK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wall Street Zen raised Liberty Broadband from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Liberty Broadband in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Sell".

View Our Latest Analysis on Liberty Broadband

Liberty Broadband Trading Down 2.3%

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.95 and a 200 day moving average of $43.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 0.65.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Liberty Broadband

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Highlander Partners L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Western Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. eCIO Inc. acquired a new position in Liberty Broadband in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Essential Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 153.9% in the 1st quarter. Essential Partners LLC now owns 678 shares of the company's stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Liberty Broadband in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.22% of the company's stock.

About Liberty Broadband

Liberty Broadband Corporation is a publicly traded holding company that principally invests in broadband and cable businesses. Established in 2014 as a spin-off from Liberty Interactive Corporation, the company was designed to provide investors with targeted exposure to high-growth broadband assets. Headquartered in Englewood, Colorado, Liberty Broadband uses a tracking-stock structure to reflect the performance of its key investments rather than operating a stand-alone service business.

The company's primary asset is its substantial equity interest in Charter Communications, one of the largest cable and broadband providers in the United States.

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