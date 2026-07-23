Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume - Here's What Happened

Liberty Broadband Corporation (NASDAQ:LBRDK - Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 4,945,385 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 208% from the previous session's volume of 1,606,808 shares.The stock last traded at $29.5290 and had previously closed at $30.40.

Get Liberty Broadband alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on LBRDK shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Liberty Broadband in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Liberty Broadband from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Sell".

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on LBRDK

Liberty Broadband Stock Down 3.0%

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.16.

Institutional Trading of Liberty Broadband

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its position in Liberty Broadband by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 4,092 shares of the company's stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 3.4% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 6,958 shares of the company's stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 3.9% in the first quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 6,211 shares of the company's stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 4.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,376 shares of the company's stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 0.7% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 35,369 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,247,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. 80.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Liberty Broadband

Liberty Broadband Corporation is a publicly traded holding company that principally invests in broadband and cable businesses. Established in 2014 as a spin-off from Liberty Interactive Corporation, the company was designed to provide investors with targeted exposure to high-growth broadband assets. Headquartered in Englewood, Colorado, Liberty Broadband uses a tracking-stock structure to reflect the performance of its key investments rather than operating a stand-alone service business.

The company's primary asset is its substantial equity interest in Charter Communications, one of the largest cable and broadband providers in the United States.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Liberty Broadband, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Liberty Broadband wasn't on the list.

While Liberty Broadband currently has a Sell rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here