Liberty Energy Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.09 (NYSE:LBRT)

Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT - Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share on Friday, September 18th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 4th.

Liberty Energy has raised its dividend by an average of 0.5%per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Liberty Energy has a dividend payout ratio of 78.3% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company's earnings decline. Research analysts expect Liberty Energy to earn $0.58 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 62.1%.

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Liberty Energy Price Performance

LBRT opened at $25.26 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.96. The firm has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.76, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.54. Liberty Energy has a twelve month low of $9.90 and a twelve month high of $34.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $954.71 million. Liberty Energy had a net margin of 3.71% and a return on equity of 1.41%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Liberty Energy will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Liberty Energy Company Profile

Liberty Energy Inc provides hydraulic services and related technologies to onshore oil and natural gas exploration, and production companies in North America. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services, including complementary services, such as wireline services, proppant delivery solutions, field gas processing and treating, compressed natural gas (CNG) delivery, data analytics, related goods comprising sand mine operations, and technologies; and well site fueling and logistics. As of as of December 31, 2023, the company owned and operated a fleet of approximately 40 active hydraulic fracturing; and two sand mines in the Permian Basin.

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