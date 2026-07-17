Liberty Global (LBTYA) to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA - Get Free Report) is anticipated to post its results before the market opens on Friday, July 24th. Analysts expect the company to post earnings of ($0.4778) per share and revenue of $1.3431 billion for the quarter.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $1.31. Liberty Global had a negative return on equity of 47.65% and a negative net margin of 109.64%.The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. On average, analysts expect Liberty Global to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Liberty Global Stock Down 0.5%

Liberty Global stock opened at $10.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 0.93. Liberty Global has a 12 month low of $9.63 and a 12 month high of $13.52.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Liberty Global news, Director J David Wargo sold 55,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.54, for a total value of $634,700.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 53,876 shares in the company, valued at $621,729.04. This trade represents a 50.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Liberty Global

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Global during the third quarter worth about $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Liberty Global by 79.5% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,795 shares of the company's stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,238 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Liberty Global during the second quarter worth $47,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Liberty Global in the first quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in Liberty Global in the fourth quarter worth $85,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.20% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on LBTYA. Pivotal Research reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Liberty Global in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Weiss Ratings downgraded Liberty Global from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Liberty Global from $12.60 to $12.10 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Liberty Global from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $16.02.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Liberty Global

About Liberty Global

Liberty Global plc operates as a leading international telecommunications and television company, offering a wide array of broadband internet, digital cable television, fixed-line telephony and mobile services. Through its extensive fiber and hybrid-fiber coaxial networks, the company delivers high-speed internet connectivity, video on demand and interactive television platforms to residential and business customers. Its service portfolio includes digital voice, managed Wi-Fi solutions, home security and converged connectivity bundles designed to meet evolving consumer and enterprise demands.

The company's footprint spans key European markets, including the United Kingdom and Ireland under the Virgin Media brand, the Netherlands through Ziggo, Belgium via Telenet, and operations in Switzerland, Germany, Austria, Poland and Luxembourg.

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