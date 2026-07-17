Liberty Global (LBTYK) Expected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK - Get Free Report) is expected to be releasing its results before the market opens on Friday, July 24th. Analysts expect Liberty Global to post earnings of ($0.4778) per share and revenue of $1.3431 billion for the quarter.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $1.31. Liberty Global had a negative return on equity of 47.65% and a negative net margin of 109.64%.The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion.

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Liberty Global Price Performance

Shares of Liberty Global stock opened at $10.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company's 50-day moving average price is $11.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.41. Liberty Global has a 52 week low of $9.95 and a 52 week high of $13.12. The stock has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 0.89.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on LBTYK shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Liberty Global from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Liberty Global from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Sell".

Read Our Latest Report on Liberty Global

Insider Transactions at Liberty Global

In other Liberty Global news, Director J David Wargo sold 55,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.54, for a total transaction of $634,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 53,876 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $621,729.04. This represents a 50.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 9.86% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 22.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 33,798 shares of the company's stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 6,217 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Liberty Global by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 80,872 shares of the company's stock worth $963,000 after purchasing an additional 12,330 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in Liberty Global by 76,160.0% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,813 shares of the company's stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 3,808 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Liberty Global by 140.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,425,149 shares of the company's stock worth $17,059,000 after purchasing an additional 832,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its position in Liberty Global by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 646,852 shares of the company's stock worth $7,743,000 after purchasing an additional 15,121 shares in the last quarter. 46.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Liberty Global Company Profile

Liberty Global NASDAQ: LBTYK is a leading international telecommunications and television company, headquartered in London. Established in 2005 through the merger of UGC Europe and Liberty Media International, the company has grown into one of the largest broadband and video service providers outside North America. Liberty Global focuses on delivering high-speed internet, digital video, mobile telephony and fixed-line communications to residential and business customers.

The company's core services include ultra‐fast broadband, pay television, voice services and mobile offerings.

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