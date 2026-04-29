Liberty Global (LILAK) Expected to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LILAK - Get Free Report) is expected to be posting its results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 6th. Analysts expect Liberty Global to post earnings of $0.0361 per share and revenue of $1.0874 billion for the quarter.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LILAK - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.37). Liberty Global had a negative net margin of 13.76% and a negative return on equity of 48.22%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.10 billion.

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Liberty Global Stock Up 1.3%

Shares of Liberty Global stock opened at $8.46 on Wednesday. Liberty Global has a 52-week low of $4.23 and a 52-week high of $9.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.25 and a 200 day moving average of $8.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.78. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 0.84.

Insider Activity at Liberty Global

In related news, CAO Brian D. Zook sold 94,494 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.04, for a total value of $759,731.76. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 6,813 shares in the company, valued at $54,776.52. The trade was a 93.27% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 9.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LILAK. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Global during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its position in Liberty Global by 85.9% during the 2nd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 8,515 shares of the company's stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 3,934 shares in the last quarter. Xponance LLC acquired a new stake in Liberty Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Liberty Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Liberty Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $98,000. 52.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LILAK. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Liberty Global in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Liberty Global from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Liberty Global has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and an average target price of $8.20.

View Our Latest Report on LILAK

Liberty Global Company Profile

Liberty Global plc is a leading international telecommunications and television company, offering video, broadband Internet, fixed-line and mobile services to residential and business customers. Headquartered in London and operating as an ADR on the NASDAQ under the ticker LILAK, the company focuses on developing advanced broadband networks and delivering entertainment and connectivity solutions across Europe.

The company's core products include high-speed cable broadband, digital and interactive television, fixed-line telephony, and mobile services.

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