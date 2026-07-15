Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average - Should You Sell?

Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILA - Get Free Report)'s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.71 and traded as low as $7.23. Liberty Latin America shares last traded at $7.24, with a volume of 366,791 shares.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Liberty Latin America in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Liberty Latin America in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Liberty Latin America currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $10.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on LILA

Liberty Latin America Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.71. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of -2.92 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.74.

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.09 billion. Liberty Latin America had a negative net margin of 11.20% and a negative return on equity of 45.66%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Liberty Latin America Ltd. will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director John C. Malone purchased 17,693 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.00 per share, for a total transaction of $123,851.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 3,725,813 shares in the company, valued at $26,080,691. This represents a 0.48% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP John M. Winter purchased 5,071 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.67 per share, with a total value of $99,746.57. Following the purchase, the senior vice president directly owned 64,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,269,639.49. The trade was a 8.53% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders have acquired 14,820,228 shares of company stock valued at $121,249,631 in the last three months. 6.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Liberty Latin America

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Latin America in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Liberty Latin America by 58.8% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,593 shares of the company's stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 2,070 shares in the last quarter. Danske Bank A S purchased a new stake in Liberty Latin America in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in Liberty Latin America by 727.1% during the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 7,154 shares of the company's stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 6,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming purchased a new position in Liberty Latin America during the first quarter worth $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.48% of the company's stock.

Liberty Latin America Company Profile

Liberty Latin America is a telecommunications company that provides video, broadband internet, telephony and mobile services across Latin America and the Caribbean. The company's operations span consumer and business markets, offering cable television packages, high-speed broadband connections, fixed-line voice services and wireless data plans. Through its brands, including Flow in several Caribbean territories and VTR in Chile, Liberty Latin America focuses on delivering converged digital solutions designed to meet both residential and enterprise needs.

Formed in 2018 as a spin-off from Liberty Global, Liberty Latin America built its initial footprint by integrating legacy assets acquired from Cable & Wireless Communications and Columbus Communications.

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