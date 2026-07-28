Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average - Here's Why

Shares of Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILA - Get Free Report) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.38 and traded as high as $7.86. Liberty Latin America shares last traded at $7.79, with a volume of 765,578 shares.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley set a $7.00 target price on Liberty Latin America in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Liberty Latin America in a research report on Friday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $10.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on LILA

Liberty Latin America Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.74. The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.14 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.71.

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.14). Liberty Latin America had a negative return on equity of 45.66% and a negative net margin of 11.20%.The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Analysts predict that Liberty Latin America Ltd. will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director John C. Malone purchased 12,406,463 shares of Liberty Latin America stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.63 per share, with a total value of $107,067,775.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 21,173,018 shares in the company, valued at $182,723,145.34. This trade represents a 141.52% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP John M. Winter acquired 5,071 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.67 per share, for a total transaction of $99,746.57. Following the purchase, the senior vice president directly owned 64,547 shares in the company, valued at $1,269,639.49. This trade represents a 8.53% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have purchased a total of 14,820,228 shares of company stock valued at $121,249,631 over the last 90 days. 6.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Liberty Latin America

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fourth Sail Capital LP grew its position in shares of Liberty Latin America by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Fourth Sail Capital LP now owns 909,742 shares of the company's stock valued at $6,723,000 after purchasing an additional 160,981 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL lifted its stake in Liberty Latin America by 72.8% in the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL now owns 273,382 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,266,000 after buying an additional 115,148 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in Liberty Latin America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Latin America by 45.9% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 23,347 shares of the company's stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 7,347 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Latin America during the fourth quarter worth $149,000. 18.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Liberty Latin America Company Profile

Liberty Latin America is a telecommunications company that provides video, broadband internet, telephony and mobile services across Latin America and the Caribbean. The company's operations span consumer and business markets, offering cable television packages, high-speed broadband connections, fixed-line voice services and wireless data plans. Through its brands, including Flow in several Caribbean territories and VTR in Chile, Liberty Latin America focuses on delivering converged digital solutions designed to meet both residential and enterprise needs.

Formed in 2018 as a spin-off from Liberty Global, Liberty Latin America built its initial footprint by integrating legacy assets acquired from Cable & Wireless Communications and Columbus Communications.

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