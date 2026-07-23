Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series A (NASDAQ:FWONA) Receives Average Recommendation of "Buy" from Analysts

Shares of Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series A (NASDAQ:FWONA - Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of "Buy" from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have assigned a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $110.00.

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A number of analysts recently weighed in on FWONA shares. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series A in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Citizens Jmp reiterated a "market outperform" rating and set a $120.00 price target (up from $100.00) on shares of Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series A in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Research raised shares of Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series A from a "strong sell" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Citigroup restated a "market outperform" rating on shares of Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series A in a report on Wednesday.

Check Out Our Latest Report on FWONA

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series A news, insider Renee L. Wilm sold 11,597 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.09, for a total value of $1,044,773.73. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 15,590 shares in the company, valued at $1,404,503.10. This trade represents a 42.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Chase Carey sold 100,000 shares of Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series A stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.28, for a total value of $9,028,000.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 94,356 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,518,459.68. This trade represents a 51.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series A

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series A by 848.4% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 32,880 shares of the company's stock worth $2,939,000 after buying an additional 29,413 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series A by 34.1% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,327,209 shares of the company's stock valued at $118,630,000 after buying an additional 337,607 shares during the last quarter. Deltroit Asset Management UK LLP acquired a new stake in Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series A during the 4th quarter worth $4,609,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series A during the 4th quarter worth $90,433,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series A by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 130,375 shares of the company's stock valued at $11,653,000 after acquiring an additional 13,302 shares during the last quarter. 8.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series A Price Performance

FWONA stock opened at $89.27 on Thursday. The business's 50-day moving average is $85.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.95 and a beta of 0.50. Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series A has a 1 year low of $73.70 and a 1 year high of $99.52.

Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series A Company Profile

Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series A NASDAQ: FWONA is a tracking stock that represents Liberty Media's economic interest in its Liberty Formula One Group business. The tracking stock is designed to give investors direct exposure to the performance of Formula One-related activities within the broader Liberty Media structure while Liberty Media remains the corporate parent. FWONA is a class A equity security tied specifically to the Formula One operations rather than to Liberty Media's other media and entertainment holdings.

The Liberty Formula One Group owns and manages the commercial rights to the FIA Formula One World Championship and derives revenue from global media and broadcasting rights, sponsorship and advertising, race promotion and hospitality, licensing and merchandising, and digital content and distribution.

Further Reading

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