Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C (NASDAQ:FWONK) Insider Sells $1,044,773.73 in Stock

Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C (NASDAQ:FWONK - Get Free Report) insider Renee Wilm sold 11,597 shares of Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.09, for a total transaction of $1,044,773.73. Following the sale, the insider owned 15,590 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,404,503.10. The trade was a 42.66% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

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Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C Stock Down 0.5%

FWONK traded down $0.41 on Tuesday, reaching $89.63. 2,356,917 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,048,094. Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C has a one year low of $80.15 and a one year high of $109.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.54. The company has a market cap of $20.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.11 and a beta of 0.47.

Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C (NASDAQ:FWONK - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $711.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $683.42 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on FWONK shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, June 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C from $115.00 to $111.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 29th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C from $107.00 to $104.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised shares of Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $111.75.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on FWONK

Institutional Trading of Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C by 172.5% in the 4th quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT now owns 297 shares of the company's stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych PZU SA boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C by 70.0% in the 4th quarter. Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych PZU SA now owns 425 shares of the company's stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. 92.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C Company Profile

Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C NASDAQ: FWONK is a tracking stock that represents Liberty Media's economic interest in the Formula One Group, the commercial operator of the FIA Formula One World Championship. Liberty Media is a diversified media and entertainment company that owns and manages a portfolio of media, communications and entertainment businesses. The Formula One Group conducts the commercial activities of one of the world's largest motor sports properties, packaging live races, media rights, sponsorships, licensing and related consumer products around a global sporting calendar.

The Formula One business comprises the sale and distribution of broadcast and digital media rights, race promotion and event management, sponsorship and brand partnerships, merchandising and licensing, and direct-to-consumer digital products and services.

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